I Control Police, Not Development: LG Manoj Sinha Sparks Fresh Dual Power Debate In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: A fresh controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday over the region's dual control governance after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared he only has control over the police, while the elected government was responsible for development works. His remarks invited sharp political reactions and sparked fresh debate over the limits of administrative authority in the Union Territory.

Addressing Viksit Krishi Sanklap Abhiyan in Kulgam district of the Valley on Saturday, LG Sinha said that he can only give police personnel who are under his authority, and he will not object to the development works of the elected government. He was responding to an appeal by cabinet minister Sakina Itoo.

“The only thing I can give you is the police personnel. Rest – roads, water, power, agriculture – fall under the government’s domain. I won’t object to any development work initiated by the elected government,” Sinha said.

The minister Itoo had in her address said that they hoped the LG would announce something for the public.

Reacting to Sinha’s statement, ruling National Conference legislator and chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq asked if the LG has only police under his authority, why does he fiddle with governance matters?

“If he (LG) has only police under his authority, how can he give relaxation of rules for an SRO job from the JK government department? Either LG's statement in a gathering in the morning is right or his official statement in the evening (about handing an appointment letter to the Pahalgam victim's widow) is right,” Sadiq told reporters in response to a question.

He urged the LG to allow the elected government to run without creating hurdles. “Creating a deliberate dual government is wrong. Jammu and Kashmir has a stable government that has been elected by the people and must be allowed to run smoothly. We appeal to resort to statehood so that the confusion (about dual control) created time and again ends,” he added.

LG Sinha on Saturday had handed over an appointment letter to the widow of Syed Adil Hussain, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack where 25 tourists were shot dead in Baisaran meadow on April 22.

A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) later said the appointment of Mst Gulnaz Akhter has been made by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the discretionary powers conferred under Clause-2A of the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022, in relaxation of her educational qualification.

As per clause 2A of the J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022, the LG in exceptional circumstances may appoint the dependant family member of a civilian who has died as a result of terrorist-related action or due to a law and order situation or due to enemy action and who is not involved in militancy-related activity in government service, it said.

“The conferment of relaxation of age/qualification for appointment under the J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 solely lies with the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor,” the statement said.

This too was sharply criticised by Sadiq, who claimed the appointment letter of Shah's widow in the Fisheries Department was prepared by the elected government, and this department is under the authority of Minister Javed Dar. “We did not allow egos to come in the way but stood by our commitment to Adil’s family in their moment of grief,” Sadiq said in a post on X.

This is not the first time since the elected government was sworn in by Sinha in October last year that it has stirred controversy over the dual control in administration.

The first row erupted after the Raj Bhawan delayed the approval of the business rules, which were set up by the cabinet subcommittee. The second row erupted over the transfer of lower-rank bureaucrats (JKAS officers) who fall under the domain of the elected government.

The dual control in the union territory created by the BJP-led government from the state after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, has its origin in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020, which gives LG authority over police and top bureaucracy while giving governance powers about development matters to the elected government.