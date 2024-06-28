LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off 52-Day Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, ceremoniously launched the annual Amarnath Yatra on Friday, marking the commencement of this year's pilgrimage to the sacred Himalayan cave shrine. Amidst the reverberating chants of religious hymns, a total of 4,603 pilgrims embarked on their journey from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

The pilgrims were divided into two escorted convoys, 1933 pilgrims were destined for the north Kashmir Baltal route, while 2670 were headed to the south Kashmir Numwan (Pahalgam) base camp.

Of the pilgrims, the contingent includes 3,631 males, 711 females, nine children, 237 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis. The first convoy departed at 5.45 am towards the Baltal base camp, with the second following at 6.20 am towards the Pahalgam base camp.

Pilgrims have the option to traverse either the traditional 48 km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km-long Baltal route to reach the shrine. Those using the Pahalgam route typically take four days for the pilgrimage, while those opting for Baltal complete their visit in a single day.

This year's 52-day-long pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasions of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals. Stringent security measures have been implemented along the pilgrimage routes, at the base camps, and around the shrine to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra. Additionally, helicopter services are available for pilgrims on both routes, facilitating easier access to the shrine.

Manoj Sinha, while addressing the media, emphasised the comprehensive arrangements made by the administration to facilitate a secure and memorable pilgrimage experience. He noted the heightened security measures put in place over recent years and assured pilgrims of a safe journey.