LG Kavinder Gupta Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, called on the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in New Delhi and discussed key developmental issues concerning UT Ladakh.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor apprised the Home Minister of the current administrative framework, border area development and the need to improve telecommunication connectivity in remote areas of Ladakh. He also discussed the importance of enhancing infrastructure to support local livelihoods, particularly in agriculture, handicrafts and winter tourism.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the people of Ladakh. He emphasised maintaining peace and harmony in the region while pushing forward a development-oriented agenda.

The Lieutenant Governor assured full coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs to achieve rapid and inclusive growth across Ladakh, while safeguarding the region’s unique cultural and ecological identity.