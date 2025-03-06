ETV Bharat / state

LG's Address A Love Letter To BJP By Omar Abdullah Govt: Sajad Lone

Lone hit out at Omar Abdullah for failing to bring a resolution on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, in the assembly.

Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Jammu: People's Conference (PC) chief and MLA from Handwara, Sajad Lone has termed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address in the budget session of the assembly as a “love letter to BJP from Omar Abdullah government”.

Speaking on the motion of thanks for LG's address, Lone alleged that Omar Abdullah government was protecting BJP by not bringing a resolution on statehood in the cabinet.

"If you are serious about restoration of statehood, why haven't you brought the resolution on statehood into the assembly? By not doing so you are protecting BJP," Lone said, adding, "aspirations never die and by not addressing the aspirations of the people, it can snowball into major problems in years to come."

"I will say that it is a love letter to BJP rather than LG's address," Lone said.

The PC chief was critical of the approach of Omar Abdullah government by not adding restoration of Article 370, 35-A, return of Kashmiri youth from outside jails, Public Safety Act, which were there in NC's manifesto, to the LG's address. "If you speak on Article 370 and 35-A every morning, why is it missing from LG's address? Betrayal of promises can lead to violence," he said.

"It looks like that after the formation of the government, you are ready to work on old salary and even on less," Lone said.

