ETV Bharat / state

Letter Written In Blood Sent To PM Modi By Uttarakhand Teacher Amid Protest

Tanakpur: A provincial member of the Government Teachers’ Union, Ravi Bagoti, has sent a letter written in his own blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to intervene in addressing the long-pending demands of teachers in Uttarakhand. The demands of the teachers in the state include promotions, transfers, and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Ravi Bagoti, who serves as an assistant teacher (LT) at Tanakpur Government Inter College, Gendakhali, in the Champawat district, highlighted in the letter that thousands of teachers across the state have been protesting for over a month. Despite repeated agitations, the government has not acted on approximately 34 demands raised by the teachers.

He said that the positions of principals in 90 per cent of Uttarakhand's high schools and 95 per cent of its intermediate colleges are vacant. In the Champawat district, there is not a single full-time principal in any high school. Intermediate colleges have only five full-time principals, four of whom are due to retire in a year or two.

The teachers' union, which is agitating for the promotion of teachers to the positions of principal and headmaster based on 100 per cent seniority, is displeased with the government and the department's attitude. However, the department is insisting on direct recruitment for these positions, which the teacher alleged is an unjust policy.