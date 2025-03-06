"Let Us Roar Like Wildfire": Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Slams Hindi Imposition

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took to the social media platform X to invoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging the people of Tamil Nadu to stand against what he described as the imposition of Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 Anti-Hindi movement in the state.

"1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to the proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!" he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges.

In another post on X, Stalin expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi and defended Tamil's rightful place. Referring to a popular quote, Stalin stated, "When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression."

He went on to remind the public of the accusations directed at his party, the DMK, by certain bigots. "Some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.

The Chief Minister raised pointed criticisms of those who, he said, glorify Nathuram Godse's ideology. "The very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government," Stalin remarked, highlighting the significant contributions Tamil Nadu has made in past national efforts, including the Chinese Aggression, the Bangladesh Liberation War, and the Kargil War. He also reminded critics that their ideological forefather assassinated Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Stalin emphasised that demanding Linguistic Equality is not chauvinism and stressed that true chauvinism is seen when laws that govern all citizens are written in a language that Tamils cannot comprehend. "Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading," he stated.

The Chief Minister further spoke about what he called were the inequities Tamil Nadu faces, despite being the most contributing state to the nation.

"Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called NEP," he posted on X.

Stalin stated that the imposition of any language breeds division and enmity, threatening national unity. He asserted, "The true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural but our resistance is treason." In the last few days, the Tamil Nadu CM has constantly taken the centre on the twin issues of 3 languages and the upcoming delimitation exercise.