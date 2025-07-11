ETV Bharat / state

LeT Prison Radicalization Case: Departmental Investigation Against ASI Chan Pasha For Aiding LeT terrorist

Bengaluru: A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Assistant Sub Inspector Chan Pasha of the city armed reserve forces, who was arrested by the NIA in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group's prison radicalisation case of 2023. He was arrested on charges of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist T Naseer, who is in Parappana Agrahara jail, said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.

"Chan Pasha has been arrested by the NIA recently. Normally, when such allegations arise, we suspend the individual, and in this case, we will take whatever course of action we can. We will conduct an investigation and take action based on that," said the commissioner, adding, "An investigation is already underway by the NIA, and in addition to that, we, the police department, will also conduct our own investigation."

NIA officials, who conducted searches in Bengaluru and Kolar on July 8 in connection with the case of conspiring to commit acts of sabotage in many parts of the country, including Karnataka, arrested three, including Dr. Nagaraj, Psychiatrist, Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) ASI Chan Pasha, and Anees Fathima, mother of an absconding accused Junaid.