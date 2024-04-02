Lesbian Aunt 'Kidnaps' Minor Niece in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone; Arrested

Khargone: In a sensational episode of homosexual relationship, a lesbian aunt allegedly kidnapped his minor niece in February this year with police recovering the girl recently after arresting the accused in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, police sources said.

The incident has come to light under Tanda Barur police station area, about 16 kilometers away from Khargone district headquarters. Police have arrested the lesbian aunty for tricking her minor niece and “marrying” her. Sources said that the accused woman has previously been in a relationship with about 10 women.

A police official said that the woman from Omkareshwar area of Khandwa district was married to a man resident of Umarkhali in the area a year ago, after which. In February this year, the woman allegedly strangled her 16-year-old niece and made her a victim of her lust.

Ritesh Yadav, Police Station Incharge Barur District Khargone said that the woman disappeared in the name of getting her clothes. Police registered a case of missing woman and kidnapping of a minor on February 27, he said.

During the police investigation, the police arrested the woman from Pithampur in Dhar district, and the minor was also recovered from her, Yadav said.

