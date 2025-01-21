Leptospirosis, Brucellosis Cases On Rise In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Cases of animal-borne diseases, particularly leptospirosis and brucellosis, are witnessing a sharp rise across Rajasthan, health officials confirmed. While two cases of leptospirosis have been reported so far in Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, the state has also recorded 12 cases of brucellosis in the past 20 days.
Official data revealed that over 30 leptospirosis cases were registered in Rajasthan in 2023, with Jaipur accounting for the majority of the positive cases. Currently, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts have both reported one positive case this year.
Meanwhile, brucellosis infections have increased dramatically, with a dozen instances reported in districts like Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, and Kota.
During 2024, the state recorded over 60 cases of brucellosis. The infection, caused by Brucella bacteria, spreads through contact with infected animals, consumption of raw meat, or unpasteurised milk, health officials said.
“Symptoms of brucellosis are akin to swine flu,” a health department official stated. “Patients often experience fever, loss of appetite, back pain, chills, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, joint pain, abdominal pain, and weight loss,” he added. The disease has become more prevalent in humans in recent years, emphasising the importance of awareness in the state.
According to medical professionals, individuals with signs of these disorders should seek prompt medical assistance. “Prompt diagnosis and treatment can save lives,” senior physician Dr. Manoj Sharma stated.
Transmitting from rodents to humans, usually by contact with rodent urine, leptospirosis is a zoonotic illness caused by the Leptospira bacteria. “Symptoms initially mimic a common fever, making early diagnosis challenging,” explained Dr Sharma. “Patients may experience high fever, mild skin blisters, headaches, chills, muscle pain, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea,” he said. Emphasising timely treatment, Dr Sharma said, “Delays could lead to severe complications or even fatalities.” He further said, “This disease is particularly prevalent in areas with high rodent populations.”
Read more: