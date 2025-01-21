ETV Bharat / state

Leptospirosis, Brucellosis Cases On Rise In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Cases of animal-borne diseases, particularly leptospirosis and brucellosis, are witnessing a sharp rise across Rajasthan, health officials confirmed. While two cases of leptospirosis have been reported so far in Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, the state has also recorded 12 cases of brucellosis in the past 20 days.

Official data revealed that over 30 leptospirosis cases were registered in Rajasthan in 2023, with Jaipur accounting for the majority of the positive cases. Currently, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts have both reported one positive case this year.

Meanwhile, brucellosis infections have increased dramatically, with a dozen instances reported in districts like Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, and Kota.

During 2024, the state recorded over 60 cases of brucellosis. The infection, caused by Brucella bacteria, spreads through contact with infected animals, consumption of raw meat, or unpasteurised milk, health officials said.