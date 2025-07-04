Information On Leopard Confidential, Matter Of Social Security!, Says Chhattisgarh Forest Dept

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has refused to respond to an RTI query filed by a citizen on a leopard which was caught and shifted to an unknown place stating making the information public may have an adverse effect on India's sovereignty, integrity, security and relations with foreign countries.

The department, cited Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act to refuse to respond to the query. A leopard was caught from Sudarshan Hill in Dongargarh on May 7 and shifted to some other place.

Raipur citizen Nitin Singhvi had filed an RTI and sought information on the whereabouts of the leopard and where it was released. In response, the Forest Department apart from citing Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act said keeping in mind the safety of wildlife, the information has been kept confidential.

The guidelines of the Government of India states that a leopard should be released at a maximum distance of 10 km from its habitat, so that it does not come under mental pressure and the local situation remains balanced. But in Chhattisgarh, leopards are being released 200-300 km away from their habitats. Sometimes they are caught from Gariaband and released in Achanakmarg Tiger Reserve, and sometimes from Dongargarh and released somewhere else.

According to experts, leopards released away from their habitat can become aggressive due to stress, hunger and conflict and pose a threat to humans and other wildlife.

The Forest Department had taken permission from authorities concerted to catch the leopard by declaring it a "violent wild animal". But on being asked, t admitted that no such document exists in its office which declares the leopard as violent. Wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi has filed the first appeal on the department's response.