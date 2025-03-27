Leopard Terror Stalks Rajasthan Refinery Area After 2 Youths Attacked

Balotara: A leopard on the loose struck terror in the Pachpadra refinery area in Rajasthan over the last 24 hours. The leopard attacked two youths in the refinery, injuring them. The forest rescue team which was summoned from Jodhpur is yet to catch the leopard.

The leopard, which suddenly appeared in the Pachpadra refinery area of ​​the district on Tuesday afternoon, triggered an alarm at a locality after it attacked and injured two persons. After getting this information, there was a stir in the refinery.

The injured youths were immediately taken to the hospital and were discharged after first aid. The police along with the forest department team reached the spot and gathered information. Thereafter, a forest department team launched a search but still was without success even after 24 hours.

According to forest department official Umrao Singh, the leopard had gone out of the refinery on Wednesday morning, but after some time it came back by jumping over the fencing wall.

According to him, the rescue operation started in the green belt area of ​​the refinery at 6 am on Wednesday. Teams from Jodhpur, Barmer and Balotra are engaged in the rescue. Because the area is open and large, the leopard took advantage to hide. At present, efforts are being made to trace it based on its pugmarks.

Local people are demanding from the administration that the leopard should be caught as soon as possible so that the safety of the employees working in the refinery and the people of the surrounding area can be ensured.