Leopard Spotted on Rooftop in Meerut, Cops Ask Residents to Remain Indoors

Meerut: A leopard was spotted on the roof of a house in Kaserukheda area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday, causing panic among locals. Rescue operations are underway and residents have been requested to remain inside their houses, a senior police official said.

Upon receiving information from locals, teams from the local police station and forest department swiftly arrived at the spot. The rescue operation was started immediately while some officials are monitoring it from rooftops of the adjoining houses.

Two days ago a video of a leopard strolling in the area had gone viral on social media. Since then, police and forest department teams are continuously searching for the big cat.

According to residents, the leopard sneaked into the residential area and climbed to the roof of a house. After learning about the incident, residents are afraid to move around the area. Meanwhile, many people gathered outside the house as the rescue operations were being undertaken.

It has been reported that a youth suffered injuries while trying to capture the leopard. Fortunately, he managed to escape on time.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said that a team has been deployed in the area where leopard has been sighted. Forest department and police personnel are engaged in the rescue operation, he said.

"An appeal has been made to the local people to stay inside their houses and avoid venturing out unless necessarily. We are trying our best," a senior police official said.