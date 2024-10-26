ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Leopard Spotted Near International Airport, Forest Department Launches Hunt

Bhubaneshwar: Panic gripped this city of Odisha following claims that a big cat was spotted near Biju Patnaik International Airport here. A resident, Harapriya Jena, claimed to have seen a leopard near the area and raised an alarm.

A team from the forest department rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to verify the authenticity of the sighting of the big cat near the high-security zone.

Till the last report came in, armed with nets and other equipment, the team of local police and the forest department were conducting a detailed examination of the spot to get first-hand information about the incident.

Around 5 years ago, a leopard was captured near Bhubaneswar airport. After a long operation, the leopard was captured after its visual scaling of a boundary wall was caught on CCTV.