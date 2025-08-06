ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Spotted In House Toilet At Haveri, Captured

Haveri: A leopard that was spotted inside the toilet of a house in Nadiger Oni in Karnataka's Haveri has been captured. The leopard was sitting in the toilet of the house of PT Kaki. It was captured after an eight-hour operation using a drone camera and a trap after being anaesthetised. The forest department staff and others administered anaesthetic, placed it in a cage and sent it away from the spot.

Speaking about the operation, anesthesiologist Dr. Pavitra Jain said, "The captured leopard weighs 50 to 60 kg. It may be a three-four-year-old leopard. It has been anaesthetised. The leopard may regain consciousness in 50 minutes. It will take four hours to recover. Along with our safety, the safety of the animal is also important. There is always a reaction to the action. If we disturb it, it will also react. When any animal gets into such a conflict, the public should also behave calmly."

During the operation, District Forest Officer Abdul Aziz Sheikh, had said "More than 25 personnel, zonal forest officers, and fire brigade personnel are conducting the operation. Drones are being used. Traps have been set up around. Traps have been placed. We will capture the leopard soon. Anesthesiologists are coming from Dharwad. People should also cooperate."