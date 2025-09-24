Leopard Snatches Minor Boy From Courtyard In Nashik, Search On
According to neighbours, the shocking incident happened on Tuesday around 9.30 pm when the child was playing outside the house, close to the Artillery Gate.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Nashik: The two-year-old son of a jawan was snatched away from the courtyard of his house in the Vadner Gate area of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday night. However, the minor boy was nowhere to be found despite a night-long search operation by the rescue team of the forest department in collaboration with Army jawans.
According to the neighbour, the shocking incident happened around 9.30 pm when the child was playing outside the house, close to the Artillery Gate. Hearing the child screaming, his father, Gangadharan, came out of the house and saw the leopard moving towards the Valdevi rover with the toddler in its jaw.
"Both my son and I were in the courtyard when the leopard suddenly appeared from nowhere and took my child in its jaws. I threw the helmet at the leopard and started shouting. But it jumped on the wall of the Kendriya Vidyalaya opposite to our house and disappeared towards the Valdevi river," Gangadharan said.
Range officer Sumit Nirmal said an intense search is being carried out by forest department staff and villagers with the help of drones. "The search was started immediately after the child was taken away. But he is yet to be found, and further areas are being searched to look for him. Six cages have been placed in the area to capture the leopard," he added.
Earlier, a nine-year-old boy was taken away by a leopard from Bendamala and killed subsequently. A 3.5-year-old boy from Vadner also met the same fate. Another boy was killed by a leopard while playing hide-and-seek with his sister outside their house in Panchale Shivarat.
Sinnar, Niphad, Dindori, Igatpuri, Malegaon, Chandwad, and Trimbakeshwar talukas of Nashik are leopard hotspots, crisscrossed by the Godavari, Darna and Kadwa rivers. Since sugarcane fields on these riverbanks are a safe place for leopards to hide and breed, they often roam in large numbers in these areas. Additionally, leopards get abundant water and prey like goats, sheep and stray dogs, leading to their increasing number of spotting in these areas.
