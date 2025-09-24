ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Snatches Minor Boy From Courtyard In Nashik, Search On

Nashik: The two-year-old son of a jawan was snatched away from the courtyard of his house in the Vadner Gate area of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday night. However, the minor boy was nowhere to be found despite a night-long search operation by the rescue team of the forest department in collaboration with Army jawans.

According to the neighbour, the shocking incident happened around 9.30 pm when the child was playing outside the house, close to the Artillery Gate. Hearing the child screaming, his father, Gangadharan, came out of the house and saw the leopard moving towards the Valdevi rover with the toddler in its jaw.

"Both my son and I were in the courtyard when the leopard suddenly appeared from nowhere and took my child in its jaws. I threw the helmet at the leopard and started shouting. But it jumped on the wall of the Kendriya Vidyalaya opposite to our house and disappeared towards the Valdevi river," Gangadharan said.