Leopard Shot Dead by Forest Officials in Uttarakhand's Kirtinagar

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): A leopard was shot dead by forest officials on Friday after it attacked 11 women on Thursday in which 5 of them were injured and admitted to a hospital while the rest were escorted to safety by a QRT of the department in Naithana Choras village of Tehri district.

"Four bullets were fired to kill the leopard and it was done in self-defense", said a Forest Department official. "Women were attacked by the leopard in the Naithana and Dang villages of Kirtinagar. All 5 women were admitted to the hospital of Srikot. The people of the area were very scared after these attacks," said the official.

"After these attacks, the forest department team was carrying out a search operation in the area to catch the leopard. Today morning, leopard entered the hotel room a few steps away from the residence of Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari. The hotel owner, showing understanding, closed the door of the room and immediately informed the MLA and the Forest Department about it. But before the Forest Department team could reach the spot, the leopard ran away from the window of the room into the field," he added.

Anil Painuli (SDO), Mahavir (forest workers), Guddu, and Tej Singh were admitted to Base Hospital Srikot after being attacked by the leopard. Forest department shooters were also called who chased it for about eight hours and killed the leopard.

Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari has announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 to the team that killed the leopard. Amit Kanwar, Tehri Divisional Forest Officer, said that the leopard was killed by the bullets of forest workers. A 90-year-old woman was injured in a leopard attack in Dang village and a 60-year-old woman in Painula village the same day.

All these villages are located in the Kirtinagar forest range and the injured women seem to have been attacked by the same leopard, DFO Amit Kanwar said. Patrolling has been intensified in the Kirtinagar forest range and the villagers have been asked to be cautious to avoid a confrontation with wild animals, he said. The leopard may be ailing and could be attacking people in self-defence, the DFO said.