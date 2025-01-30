ETV Bharat / state

Leopard On The Loose: Bhilai Steel Plant In Chhattisgarh Under Lockdown As Teams Scramble To Capture Elusive Big Cat

Forest department officials claimed it might have entered the area from the Dalli Rajhara area, probably by hiding in a goods train.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 7:22 PM IST

Bhilai: Panic has gripped this city in Chhattisgarh after a leopard was spotted on the premises of the Bhilai Steel Plant. Forest department officials claimed it might have entered the area from the Dalli Rajhara area, probably by hiding in a goods train.

Joint teams of the forest department officials, CISF, and Maitri Bagh have started the search operation to capture the elusive big cat.

“At least seven teams have been formed to catch the leopard. The operation started at 10 pm on Tuesday and is still going on. and efforts will continue till the leopard is in safe custody,” said DFO Chandrashekhar Singh Pardeshi.

He said the department was using cameras, drones, and bait to locate and trap the leopard. “Our teams are working 24/7 to ensure a safe and successful rescue operation.”

Pardeshi told the media that the leopard's presence was confirmed by a video and photographs, which show the big cat wandering in deserted places inside the plant.

The department has also issued an advisory for the locals and employees of the steel plant. They have been asked to stay alert and in groups, while additional security has been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents. The Bhilai Steel Plant has deployed more security personnel during shifts to prevent any accidents.

