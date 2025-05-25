ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills Woman At Village In UP's Bahraich

The 37-year-old victim was sleeping on the roof of her house when the leopard attacked her and dragged her to a sugarcane field.

A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat wildlife division of Bahraich on Saturday night.
(Inset) Zahira Bano (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bahraich: A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat wildlife division of Bahraich on Saturday night.

The victim, Zahira Bano was sleeping on the roof of her house with one of her daughters, Nagma (17) when she was attacked by the leopard. "I was sleeping with my younger daughter Nagina (15) when the leopard appeared on the roof and attacked Zahira at around 1:50 am. The leopard then picked up Zahira with its jaws and jumped from the roof," said Nisar.

As the leopard ran towards the forest nearby, the villagers who had woken on hearing the commotion chased it with sticks. The villagers spotted the leopard at a sugarcane field while it scratched Zahira's face, neck and chest. The leopard on seeing the villagers fled from the spot. By the time the villagers reached the spot, Zahira had breathed her last. The villagers said the animal was distracted with the noise made by them and left Zahira in the farm.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar said Zahira was killed in leopard attack and a team of the Forest department has been deployed in the area for combing operation. "Zahira's body has been sent for postmortem," he informed.

The villagers said earlier two children were killed in leopard attack. Ayodhyapurva is located close to a forest and wild animals often enter the village in search of food.

Bahraich: A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat wildlife division of Bahraich on Saturday night.

The victim, Zahira Bano was sleeping on the roof of her house with one of her daughters, Nagma (17) when she was attacked by the leopard. "I was sleeping with my younger daughter Nagina (15) when the leopard appeared on the roof and attacked Zahira at around 1:50 am. The leopard then picked up Zahira with its jaws and jumped from the roof," said Nisar.

As the leopard ran towards the forest nearby, the villagers who had woken on hearing the commotion chased it with sticks. The villagers spotted the leopard at a sugarcane field while it scratched Zahira's face, neck and chest. The leopard on seeing the villagers fled from the spot. By the time the villagers reached the spot, Zahira had breathed her last. The villagers said the animal was distracted with the noise made by them and left Zahira in the farm.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar said Zahira was killed in leopard attack and a team of the Forest department has been deployed in the area for combing operation. "Zahira's body has been sent for postmortem," he informed.

The villagers said earlier two children were killed in leopard attack. Ayodhyapurva is located close to a forest and wild animals often enter the village in search of food.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEOPARD KILLED WOMANLEOPARD RAN AWAY HOLDING WOMAN JAWSSUJAULI RANGE LEOPARD TERRORKATARNIAGHAT LEOPARD FEARBAHRAICH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.