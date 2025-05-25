ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills Woman At Village In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat wildlife division of Bahraich on Saturday night.

The victim, Zahira Bano was sleeping on the roof of her house with one of her daughters, Nagma (17) when she was attacked by the leopard. "I was sleeping with my younger daughter Nagina (15) when the leopard appeared on the roof and attacked Zahira at around 1:50 am. The leopard then picked up Zahira with its jaws and jumped from the roof," said Nisar.

As the leopard ran towards the forest nearby, the villagers who had woken on hearing the commotion chased it with sticks. The villagers spotted the leopard at a sugarcane field while it scratched Zahira's face, neck and chest. The leopard on seeing the villagers fled from the spot. By the time the villagers reached the spot, Zahira had breathed her last. The villagers said the animal was distracted with the noise made by them and left Zahira in the farm.