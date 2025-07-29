ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills Teen Girl Sitting Outside Her House In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich is reeling under leopard terror again. Sanjana, who was seriously injured in leopard attack, died on her way to the hospital.

Leopard Kills Teen Girl Sitting Outside Her House In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich
Representational Picture (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bahraich: A 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Monday, police said.

According to police, Sanjana (12), a resident of Gaura Pipra Semrahna of Kakraha Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, was sitting outside her house when a leopard attacked her.

Villagers said that a leopard sneaked into the village from the nearby forest area. The animal was dragging away the girl when her family members heard her loud screams and rushed to save her. The leopard dropped her and ran towards the forest, the villagers added.

Villagers then informed the forest department and regional forest officer Dharmendra Kumar Kanaujia and forest inspector Kamla Prasad Pal reached the spot with a team.

Family members took Sanjana to the local community health centre in a seriously injured condition. The on-duty doctors examined her and referred her to the medical college and hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital.

Dr Ramendra Tripathi, posted in the emergency ward of the medical college, said the girl was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted for autopsy.

The incident has triggered panic among villagers. Kotwal Nagar police station officer, Rakesh Singh said hospital informed about the girl's death and an investigation has been launched. The forest department has given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the family.

Earlier in May, a 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat Wildlife Division of Bahraich. The victim, Zahira Bano was sleeping on the roof of her house with one of her daughters when she was attacked by the leopard.

Read more

  1. Leopard Kills Woman At Village In UP's Bahraich
  2. Wolves Maul 2-Year-Old Child To Death At Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Body Found In Sugarcane Field

Bahraich: A 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Monday, police said.

According to police, Sanjana (12), a resident of Gaura Pipra Semrahna of Kakraha Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, was sitting outside her house when a leopard attacked her.

Villagers said that a leopard sneaked into the village from the nearby forest area. The animal was dragging away the girl when her family members heard her loud screams and rushed to save her. The leopard dropped her and ran towards the forest, the villagers added.

Villagers then informed the forest department and regional forest officer Dharmendra Kumar Kanaujia and forest inspector Kamla Prasad Pal reached the spot with a team.

Family members took Sanjana to the local community health centre in a seriously injured condition. The on-duty doctors examined her and referred her to the medical college and hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital.

Dr Ramendra Tripathi, posted in the emergency ward of the medical college, said the girl was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted for autopsy.

The incident has triggered panic among villagers. Kotwal Nagar police station officer, Rakesh Singh said hospital informed about the girl's death and an investigation has been launched. The forest department has given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the family.

Earlier in May, a 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Ayodhyapurva village under Katarniaghat Wildlife Division of Bahraich. The victim, Zahira Bano was sleeping on the roof of her house with one of her daughters when she was attacked by the leopard.

Read more

  1. Leopard Kills Woman At Village In UP's Bahraich
  2. Wolves Maul 2-Year-Old Child To Death At Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Body Found In Sugarcane Field

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEOPARD KILLS TEEN GIRLLEOPARD ATTACKLEOPARD TERRORLEOPARD TERROR IN BAHRAICH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.