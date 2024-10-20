ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills 13-Year-Old Girl In Uttarakhand's New Tehri

New Tehri: A 13-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Bhilangana range of Tehri forest division here on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, this is the third leopard attack in the area in the last four months. The incident took place hours after Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar had visited the area.

At around 4.30 pm on Saturday, the girl, identified as Sakshi, came out of her house in Kot Maher village to play. The leopard, sitting in ambush in the bushes, pounced on her, they said.

On hearing her screams, the girl's neighbours rushed to her rescue and made loud noises to scare the animal. The leopard dragged her for around 50 metres before escaping into the forest, officials said.