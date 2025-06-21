Leopard Snatches Away Girl At Kerala's Valparai; Search Underway In Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Thrissur : The forest and police departments in Kerala's Valparai have intensified the search for the four-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly snatched away by a leopard. The girl, who is the daughter of a tea plantation worker, was taken away while playing in front of her house. Officials said that the search is progressing in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and the Pachamalai estate in the state.

The rescue operation had to be halted on Friday night due to heavy rain and wildlife disturbances. The snatching incident occurred yesterday evening in the South Division of the Pachamalai estate, near Valparai town. The tiger took away Roosna, the daughter of Manoj Kund, a tea estate worker from Jharkhand, while she was playing in front of their house.

The leopard reportedly emerged from the nearby tea plantation and dragged the child away. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby residents raised an alarm and alerted everyone. However, despite thorough searches at the estate, the child could not be found. Manoj Kund and his family had only arrived at the estate for work last Sunday.