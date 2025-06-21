ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Snatches Away Girl At Kerala's Valparai; Search Underway In Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Rescue teams are continuing their search for the victim girl in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and the Pachamalai estate.

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

1 Min Read

Thrissur: The forest and police departments in Kerala's Valparai have intensified the search for the four-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly snatched away by a leopard. The girl, who is the daughter of a tea plantation worker, was taken away while playing in front of her house. Officials said that the search is progressing in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and the Pachamalai estate in the state.

The rescue operation had to be halted on Friday night due to heavy rain and wildlife disturbances. The snatching incident occurred yesterday evening in the South Division of the Pachamalai estate, near Valparai town. The tiger took away Roosna, the daughter of Manoj Kund, a tea estate worker from Jharkhand, while she was playing in front of their house.

The leopard reportedly emerged from the nearby tea plantation and dragged the child away. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby residents raised an alarm and alerted everyone. However, despite thorough searches at the estate, the child could not be found. Manoj Kund and his family had only arrived at the estate for work last Sunday.

The forest department teams, who visited the spot, confirmed that the child was taken away by a leopard, as the paw marks of the big cat were found at the scene.

Read More

  1. ASI Hosts International Yoga Day Events At 81 Historic Sites; Entry Free At All Monuments Today
  2. International Yoga Day 2025: India Hosts Historic Mass Yoga Event At 1 Lakh Locations Nationwide
  3. UK Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Special Message From King Charles

Thrissur: The forest and police departments in Kerala's Valparai have intensified the search for the four-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly snatched away by a leopard. The girl, who is the daughter of a tea plantation worker, was taken away while playing in front of her house. Officials said that the search is progressing in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and the Pachamalai estate in the state.

The rescue operation had to be halted on Friday night due to heavy rain and wildlife disturbances. The snatching incident occurred yesterday evening in the South Division of the Pachamalai estate, near Valparai town. The tiger took away Roosna, the daughter of Manoj Kund, a tea estate worker from Jharkhand, while she was playing in front of their house.

The leopard reportedly emerged from the nearby tea plantation and dragged the child away. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby residents raised an alarm and alerted everyone. However, despite thorough searches at the estate, the child could not be found. Manoj Kund and his family had only arrived at the estate for work last Sunday.

The forest department teams, who visited the spot, confirmed that the child was taken away by a leopard, as the paw marks of the big cat were found at the scene.

Read More

  1. ASI Hosts International Yoga Day Events At 81 Historic Sites; Entry Free At All Monuments Today
  2. International Yoga Day 2025: India Hosts Historic Mass Yoga Event At 1 Lakh Locations Nationwide
  3. UK Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Special Message From King Charles

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA LEOPARDGIRL SNATCHED AWAYBIG CAT TIGERTHRISSUR VALPARAILEOPARD KERALA GIRL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.