Leopard, Gaur Die Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund: A leopard and a gaur have been electrocuted in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, officials said on Monday. The incident took place between the Bagbahara forest range and Khallari forest range of the district, they said.

In the initial investigation of the forest department, it was found that the hunters hunted the animals near room no. 182 in Khallari circle. A 400-meter-long electric wire was laid from the high-tension electric pole below the Khallari Mata hill.

Sources said that when both the wild animals died, the hunters removed the wire. Electric shock marks were visible on the leopard’s legs and the gaur’s stomach. The bodies were lying 50 meters apart.