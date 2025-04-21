ETV Bharat / state

Leopard, Gaur Die Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

A 400-meter-long electric wire was laid from the high-tension electric pole below the Khallari Mata hill.

Leopard, Gaur Die Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Mahasamund: A leopard and a gaur have been electrocuted in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, officials said on Monday. The incident took place between the Bagbahara forest range and Khallari forest range of the district, they said.

In the initial investigation of the forest department, it was found that the hunters hunted the animals near room no. 182 in Khallari circle. A 400-meter-long electric wire was laid from the high-tension electric pole below the Khallari Mata hill.

Sources said that when both the wild animals died, the hunters removed the wire. Electric shock marks were visible on the leopard’s legs and the gaur’s stomach. The bodies were lying 50 meters apart.

"The leopard and the gaur died due to the wire laid by unidentified hunters. Both died due to electrocution. Postmortem of both the wild animals is being done," said Lok Nath Dhruv, Range Officer, Mahasamund Forest Department.

"The last rites of the animals will be performed as per the rituals. The Mahasamund Forest Department team has started searching for the hunters," Dhruv added.

