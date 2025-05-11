Leopard Carcass Found In Gariaband Forest

Gariaband: The carcass of a leopard was found in a forest in Bharwa Muda Padri Pani of Chhura range on Sunday.

The mutilated carcass was spotted by some locals who were passing through the forest. They informed forest personnel who reached the spot. Gariaband DFO Laxman Singh too reached the spot along with a team of doctors. The DFO said that he will get the postmortem of the carcass done on the spot. Whether the leopard was poached is currently under investigation, Singh said.

A leopard and a gaur have been electrocuted in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, officials said on Monday. The incident took place between the Bagbahara forest range and Khallari forest range of the district, they said.

In the initial investigation of the forest department, it was found that the hunters hunted the animals near room no. 182 in Khallari circle. A 400-meter-long electric wire was laid from the high-tension electric pole below the Khallari Mata hill.

Sources said that when both the wild animals died, the hunters removed the wire. Electric shock marks were visible on the leopard’s legs and the gaur’s stomach. The bodies were lying 50 meters apart. "The leopard and the gaur died due to the wire laid by unidentified hunters. Both died due to electrocution. Postmortem of both the wild animals is being done," said Lok Nath Dhruv, Range Officer, Mahasamund Forest Department.