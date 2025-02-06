ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Dies Of Electrocution, Farmer Arrested For Burying Carcass

The accused, Bharatkumar Reddy, had buried the carcass at his farm after panicking over the death of the leopard around five days back.

A farmer was arrested for burying the carcass of a leopard which was electrocuted at his farm near Ramapuram village in Lingala mandal of YSR district
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Simhadripuram: A farmer was arrested for burying the carcass of a leopard which was electrocuted at his farm near Ramapuram village in Lingala mandal of YSR district.

The accused, Bharatkumar Reddy, had buried the carcass at his farm after panicking over the death of the leopard around five days back. The forest officials got information on the incident from social media after a photograph of the leopard at Reddy's farm went viral. Following the social media reports, forest range officer of Muddanur, Srinivas visited the spot and conducted an investigation. When Reddy was questioned, he confessed to have buried the leopard's carcass as the animal had been electrocuted at his farm. Forest officials then exhumed the carcass and conducted a postmortem on it. Reddy was arrested and further probe into the incident is underway.

The population of leopards in Andhra Pradesh increased by 15 per cent from 492 in 2018 to 569 in 2022. This was revealed in ‘Status of Leopards in India - 2022’ report released last year. The report highlighted significant threats to the leopard population in the state. The felines also are at risk from electric fences erected by farmers on their farms to keep away wild boars and other animals. There have been numerous instances of leopards sneaking into human settlements in the state.

Also Read

Sleeping On Roadside, 'Inebriated' Elderly Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Chhattisgarh

Leopard On The Loose At Bhilai Steel Plant In Chhattisgarh; Rescue Operation Underway

Search Operation For Leopard On Mysuru Infosys Campus Halted

Minor Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Gujarat's Amreli; Cages Put Up To Trap Feline

Simhadripuram: A farmer was arrested for burying the carcass of a leopard which was electrocuted at his farm near Ramapuram village in Lingala mandal of YSR district.

The accused, Bharatkumar Reddy, had buried the carcass at his farm after panicking over the death of the leopard around five days back. The forest officials got information on the incident from social media after a photograph of the leopard at Reddy's farm went viral. Following the social media reports, forest range officer of Muddanur, Srinivas visited the spot and conducted an investigation. When Reddy was questioned, he confessed to have buried the leopard's carcass as the animal had been electrocuted at his farm. Forest officials then exhumed the carcass and conducted a postmortem on it. Reddy was arrested and further probe into the incident is underway.

The population of leopards in Andhra Pradesh increased by 15 per cent from 492 in 2018 to 569 in 2022. This was revealed in ‘Status of Leopards in India - 2022’ report released last year. The report highlighted significant threats to the leopard population in the state. The felines also are at risk from electric fences erected by farmers on their farms to keep away wild boars and other animals. There have been numerous instances of leopards sneaking into human settlements in the state.

Also Read

Sleeping On Roadside, 'Inebriated' Elderly Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Chhattisgarh

Leopard On The Loose At Bhilai Steel Plant In Chhattisgarh; Rescue Operation Underway

Search Operation For Leopard On Mysuru Infosys Campus Halted

Minor Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Gujarat's Amreli; Cages Put Up To Trap Feline

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEOPARD ELECTROCUTEDLEOPARD CARCASS BURIEDLEOPARD IN YSR DISTRICTLEOPARD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.