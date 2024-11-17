After Tiger, Leopard Dies In Guru Ghasidas National Park, Detailed Probe Launched

Koriya: Guru Ghasidas National Park in Chhatisgarh's Koriya district has registered suspicious deaths of a tiger and a leopard in the last two weeks. While a tiger carcass was found on November 8, a leopard was found dead in the Tamapahar beat of the national park in Baikunthpur on November 15.

With concerns being raised over safety of wild animals at Guru Ghasidas National Park, a detailed investigation has been launched by both the national park management and forest department into the recent leopard death.

The forest conservator and national park director along with its veterinary team and the dog squad of Gomarda Sanctuary visited the spot on November 16 and took the leopard carcass into custody. After which, a postmortem was conducted in the presence of the forest department and Guru Ghasidas National Park management.

During autopsy, it was revealed that none of the organs of the leopard were damaged. The veterinary team took samples of the leopard carcass and preserved it for laboratory tests.

"The leopard was cremated as per the rules. The cause of death will be revealed only after we get a detailed postmortem report. The team of dog squad and forest department's regional staff are investigating the matter," director of Guru Ghasidas National Park said.

Presently, the Gomarda Sanctuary dog squad and the forest department team are busy conducting investigations. Also, Guru Ghasidas National Park employees have initiated investigations at their level.