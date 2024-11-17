ETV Bharat / state

After Tiger, Leopard Dies In Guru Ghasidas National Park, Detailed Probe Launched

The leopard's postmortem showed that his organs were not damaged and the samples were sent for lab testing. Forest department is waiting for detailed report.

After Tiger, Leopard Dies In Guru Ghasidas National Park, Detailed Probe Launched
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 25 seconds ago

Koriya: Guru Ghasidas National Park in Chhatisgarh's Koriya district has registered suspicious deaths of a tiger and a leopard in the last two weeks. While a tiger carcass was found on November 8, a leopard was found dead in the Tamapahar beat of the national park in Baikunthpur on November 15.

With concerns being raised over safety of wild animals at Guru Ghasidas National Park, a detailed investigation has been launched by both the national park management and forest department into the recent leopard death.

The forest conservator and national park director along with its veterinary team and the dog squad of Gomarda Sanctuary visited the spot on November 16 and took the leopard carcass into custody. After which, a postmortem was conducted in the presence of the forest department and Guru Ghasidas National Park management.

During autopsy, it was revealed that none of the organs of the leopard were damaged. The veterinary team took samples of the leopard carcass and preserved it for laboratory tests.

"The leopard was cremated as per the rules. The cause of death will be revealed only after we get a detailed postmortem report. The team of dog squad and forest department's regional staff are investigating the matter," director of Guru Ghasidas National Park said.

Presently, the Gomarda Sanctuary dog squad and the forest department team are busy conducting investigations. Also, Guru Ghasidas National Park employees have initiated investigations at their level.

Read more

  1. Tiger And Leopard Sightings Stir Fear Among Locals In Telangana's Lakshettipet
  2. Leopard Kills 13-Year-Old Girl In Uttarakhand's New Tehri

Koriya: Guru Ghasidas National Park in Chhatisgarh's Koriya district has registered suspicious deaths of a tiger and a leopard in the last two weeks. While a tiger carcass was found on November 8, a leopard was found dead in the Tamapahar beat of the national park in Baikunthpur on November 15.

With concerns being raised over safety of wild animals at Guru Ghasidas National Park, a detailed investigation has been launched by both the national park management and forest department into the recent leopard death.

The forest conservator and national park director along with its veterinary team and the dog squad of Gomarda Sanctuary visited the spot on November 16 and took the leopard carcass into custody. After which, a postmortem was conducted in the presence of the forest department and Guru Ghasidas National Park management.

During autopsy, it was revealed that none of the organs of the leopard were damaged. The veterinary team took samples of the leopard carcass and preserved it for laboratory tests.

"The leopard was cremated as per the rules. The cause of death will be revealed only after we get a detailed postmortem report. The team of dog squad and forest department's regional staff are investigating the matter," director of Guru Ghasidas National Park said.

Presently, the Gomarda Sanctuary dog squad and the forest department team are busy conducting investigations. Also, Guru Ghasidas National Park employees have initiated investigations at their level.

Read more

  1. Tiger And Leopard Sightings Stir Fear Among Locals In Telangana's Lakshettipet
  2. Leopard Kills 13-Year-Old Girl In Uttarakhand's New Tehri

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEOPARD DIESGURU GHASIDAS NATIONAL PARKFOREST DEPARTMENTLEOPARD DEATH PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.