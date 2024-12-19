Leopard Dies After Falling Into Snare Trap in Andhra Pradesh

Gannavaram: A leopard died after getting caught in a snare trap laid for animals in a village in Gannavaram mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said on Thursday.

A farmer of Metlapalli village in Gannavaram mandal had spotted the leopard’s movements a month ago and had informed others. Ever since then the villagers had been living in fear. But the authorities had dismissed the warnings as mistaken observations. Unfortunately, the animal died after falling into a trap set to protect crops.

Upon learning about the incident, forest and police officials arrived at the scene to investigate and gather further details. Meanwhile, finding the leopard trapped, villagers, who had so long been worried about the animal's presence in the area, heaved a sigh of relief.

Officials said measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future along with ensuring the safety of both wildlife and local communities.

"A labourer working in a mango orchard spotted the dead leopard while collecting firewood. The incident came to our attention through local WhatsApp groups. We immediately reached the spot," Suresh, SI, Atkur police station said.

According to police, the area where the incident took place is close to a hilly area. "It seems that the leopard died in the evening or at night. We will bring this incident to the attention of the forest officials, Suresh added.