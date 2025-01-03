Leopard Dies After Colliding With Bike In Moradabad, Rider Injured

Moradabad: A leopard, aged around two years, was killed when a speeding bike rammed into it in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Friday. The bike rider, who was thrown off the vehicle, suffered injuries and is stated to be in critical condition, they added.

The accident took place near Launki Khurd village in Thakurdwara police station area of Moradabad at around 9 pm on Thursday. Both the bike rider and the leopard were found lying on the road, bleeding. When the passersby saw this, they informed the police after which, a forest department team reached the spot.

The bike rider, identified as Sajid, is a resident of Thikari village of Bhojpur police station area. "It seems that Sajid was heading towards Launki Khurd village when suddenly a leopard came out of the field and started crossing the road. Upon seeing the leopard, Sajid might have panicked and tried to apply brakes, resulting which the collision occurred," police said.

Sajid fell on the road and suffered injuries on his head while the leopard was found lying 10 metres away from him. The leopard was severely injured with blood oozing from its mouth.

Inspector-in-charge Vivek Sharma, who reached the spot, informed the forest department and Sajid was admitted to CHC for treatment. He was later shifted to a higher centre as his condition was critical.

Forest department ranger Ravi Kumar Gangwar said that the leopard's body has been sent for postmortem. "The actual cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is ready. Thakurdwara area is adjacent to Uttarakhand and wild animals often stray into this area from bordering forests," he said.