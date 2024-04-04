Watch: Leopard Cub Hiding Under BMTC Bus Rescued in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Forest department officials have rescued a 8-month-old leopard cub that was hit by a vehicle and was hiding under a BMTC bus at Chikkegowdanadoddipalya near Turahalli Forest Reserve in Bengaluru on Wednesday, officials said.

Leopard Cub Hiding Under BMTC Bus Rescued in Bengaluru

The leopard cub under the BMTC bus on the Kengeri - Chikkegowdanapalli route on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday at around 10 am in the morning. The driver of the BMTC bus, Devaki DS said that after noticing the leopard cub, he immediately stopped the bus as a precautionary measure.

Sources said that the driver got down from the bus and sprinkled water on the leopard cub, which was suffering from the summer heat. But the leopard cub jumped on him and took refuge under the BMTC bus near the wheel.

After instructing the passengers not to get down from the bus, the driver and conductor conveyed the information to the forest department personnel. The forest officials who came to the spot rescued the leopard cub as per an official.

The video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the leopard cub is seen jumping on the road and hiding under the BMTC parked on the roadside. No injuries to anyone have been reported in the incident.

In a separate incident, a black panther, which fell into a well was rescued at Gospel Sanila near Edpadavu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. Later, the forest department officers, with the cooperation of the locals, captured the black panther.