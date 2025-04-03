Leopard Captured From House In Kuntlareddy Block Of Karnataka

Anekal (Bengaluru): Kalkere forest officials tranquilised a leopard that had entered a house in Kuntlareddy block of Jigani on Thursday morning and captured it with the help of a trap.

The leopard was captured by noon after a four-hour operation following which locals and the owners of the house heaved a sigh of relief. The seven-year-old female leopard was seen roaming around the outer ring road of Jigani area in the morning. Then it entered the house of one Venkatesh who had placed a board across the door of his rented house to prevent dogs from entering the premises. His wife Venkatalakshmi was in the kitchen and Venkatesh was drinking coffee in the hall. During this time, the leopard jumped over the board and entered a room in the house. Venkatesh initially mistook the leopard for a dog. However, he was shocked to see the leopard's tail and closed the door of the room.

"Around 8 am, my wife and I were drinking coffee. We had put a board on the door to prevent dogs from entering the house. At that moment, an animal suddenly appeared and entered the house. We only heard a noise so we thought it was a dog. By then, it had entered the room. Then we saw its tail and realized it was a leopard. We immediately shouted and came out and locked the door. We then informed the neighbors who informed forest officials. The forest officials arrived at the spot and captured the leopard", he said.