Day 2 Of Leopard Capture Operation: Infosys Mysuru Campus Remains On High Alert

A leopard spotted at Infosys Mysuru campus prompted a work-from-home directive. The forest department continues efforts to capture the animal using drones and traps.

Forest Officials continue leopard capture operation (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mysuru: The capture operation for the leopard spotted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru entered its second day on Wednesday, with forest department officials continuing their efforts to safely capture the animal.

The leopard was first seen on the sprawling 370-acre campus on Tuesday morning, prompting Infosys to declare a work-from-home policy for its employees.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malathi Priya, Chief Forest Officer of Mysuru Division, provided an update on the operation, saying, "The capture operation is still underway. Our team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Basavaraj, is working to safely locate and capture the leopard."

The forest department has intensified its efforts, deploying more personnel and setting up additional traps in key areas of the campus. "We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both the animal and the people," said DCF Basavaraj.

The company's Human Resources department issued a communication advising employees to avoid the premises. "Dear Infoscion, a wild animal was spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway, in coordination with the task force, to ensure campus safety," the statement read.

Around 4,000 trainees residing at the Global Education Centre have been instructed to remain indoors, with all on-site training activities postponed or shifted online.

The leopard was spotted in the underground parking area and was confirmed through CCTV footage. The campus, located near a reserve forest known to be a leopard habitat, has had previous sightings, including one in 2011. Efforts to capture the leopard are ongoing, with forest officials maintaining a strong presence on the campus.

