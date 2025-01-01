ETV Bharat / state

Day 2 Of Leopard Capture Operation: Infosys Mysuru Campus Remains On High Alert

Mysuru: The capture operation for the leopard spotted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru entered its second day on Wednesday, with forest department officials continuing their efforts to safely capture the animal.

The leopard was first seen on the sprawling 370-acre campus on Tuesday morning, prompting Infosys to declare a work-from-home policy for its employees.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malathi Priya, Chief Forest Officer of Mysuru Division, provided an update on the operation, saying, "The capture operation is still underway. Our team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Basavaraj, is working to safely locate and capture the leopard."

The forest department has intensified its efforts, deploying more personnel and setting up additional traps in key areas of the campus. "We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both the animal and the people," said DCF Basavaraj.