ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Beaten To Death For Attacking Homeguard Jawan In UP's Bijnor

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The incident occurred on Friday evening in UP's Amannagar village when the Homeguard Jawan Surendra went to a tubewell behind his house, including his children, and a leopard attacked him.

Leopard Beaten To Death For Attacking Homeguard Jawan In UP's Bijnor
Representational Image (ANI)

Bijnor (UP): A leopard was allegedly beaten to death in a village here for attacking a home guard jawan, a forest department officer said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Amannagar village, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh said Homeguard Jawan Surendra had gone to a tubewell behind his house with his children -- Disha (20), Reshu (14) and Deepanshu (18) -- where the leopard was sitting on a mango tree.

Upon seeing him, the leopard pounced on him and attacked him. Hearing the noises, the locals arrived at the scene and beat the leopard with sticks. It died on the spot, Singh said.

Citing information from the villagers, Singh said that Disha showed courage and caught the leopard's legs from behind and Reshu and Deepanshu struggled with the leopard for 10 minutes to save their father.

Singh said that information about the incident has been given to the senior officials and the post-mortem of the leopard has been done. Ranger Rajneesh Tomar said that the dead leopard is a female and its age is estimated to be around three years. Departmental action is being taken in this case.

Bijnor (UP): A leopard was allegedly beaten to death in a village here for attacking a home guard jawan, a forest department officer said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Amannagar village, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh said Homeguard Jawan Surendra had gone to a tubewell behind his house with his children -- Disha (20), Reshu (14) and Deepanshu (18) -- where the leopard was sitting on a mango tree.

Upon seeing him, the leopard pounced on him and attacked him. Hearing the noises, the locals arrived at the scene and beat the leopard with sticks. It died on the spot, Singh said.

Citing information from the villagers, Singh said that Disha showed courage and caught the leopard's legs from behind and Reshu and Deepanshu struggled with the leopard for 10 minutes to save their father.

Singh said that information about the incident has been given to the senior officials and the post-mortem of the leopard has been done. Ranger Rajneesh Tomar said that the dead leopard is a female and its age is estimated to be around three years. Departmental action is being taken in this case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEOPARD BEATEN TO DEATH IN BIJNORUP LEOPARD KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.