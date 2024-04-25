Leopard Attack: Six Farmers Injured in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Panic in Village

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Nearly six farmers were injured in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday. All the injured farmers were taken to the nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at Chittaura village under the jurisdiction of Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district when a group of farmers were working in the fields. Suddenly the wild cat attacked them leading to a stampede-like situation as farmers started running haywire to save their lives. However, six of them suffered injuries.

The villagers rushed to the spot and took the injured farmers to the nearby hospital for treatment. The forest department was immediately informed but villagers complained that the forest team has not arrived at the spot till now. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

The village head has urged people to remain inside their houses till the leopard is captured. Villagers complained that the leopard is roaming freely on the fields and attacking anyone who accidentally passes by.

Former village head and leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union Surendra Chauhan said that a leopard attacked the farmers while they were working in the fields this morning and injured six of them. The villagers are in panic and the forest team needs to capture the leopard immediately, Chauhan said.