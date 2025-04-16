Leh Tailoring Cooperative Demands Ban On Non-Locals Stitching Traditional Ladakhi Attire

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: A delegation from the Tsemzokhang Tailoring Cooperative, Leh has demanded ban on non-locals stitching traditional Ladakhi attire.

The delegation met with the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Adv. Tashi Gyalson.

A spokesperson said that the meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, Executive Councillor Stanzin Chosphel, and the President of the Merchant Association.

The delegation submitted a representation requesting that only skilled traditional dress tailoring shops run by permanent residents of Ladakh holding valid Ladakh Resident Certificates (LRC) be permitted to stitch traditional Ladakhi attire. This measure aims to preserve the original designs and cultural significance of the region's traditional dress. The CEC assured the delegation of the council’s support in addressing the concerns raised.

Sonam Angmo, President, Tsemzokhang Tailoring Cooperative in Leh, says, “We have met with various delegations, including the CEC, LBA, and religious heads. Our cooperative, which was registered in 2024, has more than 180 members. Many non-locals who earlier stitched suits have now started stitching the traditional Ladakhi dress, Goncha. This directly affects our livelihood, as local Ladakhi tailors are receiving fewer customers due to the presence of non-local tailors. Earlier, only six non-local tailors stitched Goncha, but now the number has increased to fifteen, with each employing at least 5–6 workers. Ladakh has a small population that wears Goncha, and yet the traditional tailoring business is increasingly being taken over by non-locals. Moreover, with limited job opportunities in the region, tailoring remains one of the few skills that many local women rely on for their livelihood.”

She continued, “We are not referring to Ladakhi tailors who have employed non-locals, but to individual non-local tailors who are independently stitching traditional Ladakhi dress. We have seen many altered designs of our traditional attire made by non-locals, which is negatively affecting our culture. Our cooperative consists mostly of women, with only about 1% being male. We strongly believe that only Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) holders should be given permission to stitch cultural dresses like the Goncha, to protect our tradition and support local livelihoods.”

Khursheed Alam, owner of Muskan Tailor, who has been stitching Goncha for the past seven years, says, “It’s not just us—there are many other non-local who stitch Goncha. I have also worked with local tailors in the past. I don’t understand what the issue is. We are not harming the culture; we simply stitch the dresses according to customer demand. I’m not sure whether the local tailors have a problem with us stitching traditional attire, or if the issue is simply that we are non-locals.”

Murup Angmo, a tailor who has been stitching Kos for the past 32 years, says, “Non-local tailors have been stitching suits for a long time, and we have no objection to that. But when it comes to traditional attire like the Goncha, non-local tailors are not maintaining the authenticity, and that’s a concern. They are not skilled in stitching traditional Goncha, and this is having a serious impact on our culture. I was trained by my teacher to preserve the traditional design, and I strictly follow that.”

She continues, “Moreover, they are not following the rate list fixed by the Tailors’ Association. Also, they still rely on us for specific parts like the sul (gathers) and hand stitching. We have raised this issue in the past and will continue to do so, because there’s no point in speaking up after everything is lost.”

Ram Pal, owner of Aman Tailor, who has been running his shop since 2001, says, “I have been stitching Goncha (traditional Ladakhi attire) for the past 3–4 years. I didn’t formally learn how to stitch Goncha—I picked it up by closely observing already-stitched garments. My customers are happy with the fitting, and I haven’t received any complaints so far. I don’t believe it’s affecting the culture. Young people today don’t prefer the older, loose-fitting styles. Many bring saree fabric and ask for a more modern fit, and we stitch according to their preferences. I have a lot of local customers, and they often demand both a good fit and quick delivery.”

Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor for Culture, LAHDC Leh, stated, “We have submitted a formal letter to the Labour Department and are hopeful that soon we will find a solution to it.”