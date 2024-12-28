ETV Bharat / state

Leh Weather Remains Cloudy, While Kargil Receives Snowfall

Several areas of Kargil, including Zojilla, Drass, and the Zanskar region, are experiencing snowfall.

Leh Weather Remains Cloudy, While Kargil Receives Snowfall
A view of the Leh city where the weather remained cloudy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Leh: The weather in Leh remains cloudy, while higher reaches of the region have received snowfall. Several areas of Kargil, including Zojilla, Drass, and the Zanskar region, are also experiencing snowfall.

Sonam Lotus, a weatherman, stated, "Yesterday, similar to the western Himalayan region (including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), Ladakh also received snowfall after the afternoon, especially in Kargil at Zojilla, where two-feet of snow has accumulated and snowfall is still continuing."

"Similarly, Drass received around six inches of snow, while Zanskar received an average of three-four inches of snow. Kargil headquarters recorded approximately one-two cm of snowfall," added Sonam Lotus.

"In Leh, the weather has been cloudy since yesterday, but higher reaches like Khardung La and Chang La received one-two inches of snowfall. Due to the region's unique microclimate and topography, a distinct feature of Ladakh is that while Leh itself did not receive much snowfall, Phobrang village near Pangong Lake received a substantial 25-26 cm of snow, nearly eight feet. Snowfall is still ongoing there, which is a special phenomenon," said Sonam Lotus.

The forecast indicates that the weather will remain cloudy for the rest of the day. From December 29 to 31, there will be no significant snowfall except in Zojilla, Zanskar, and higher reaches.

"Due to the western disturbance, the primary cause is a low-pressure system in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India, which has led to moderate to heavy rainfall in several places, including Delhi. In Jammu and Kashmir, both rainfall and snowfall have occurred. In Ladakh, the temperature will remain below freezing throughout the day," added Sonam Lotus.

Leh: The weather in Leh remains cloudy, while higher reaches of the region have received snowfall. Several areas of Kargil, including Zojilla, Drass, and the Zanskar region, are also experiencing snowfall.

Sonam Lotus, a weatherman, stated, "Yesterday, similar to the western Himalayan region (including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), Ladakh also received snowfall after the afternoon, especially in Kargil at Zojilla, where two-feet of snow has accumulated and snowfall is still continuing."

"Similarly, Drass received around six inches of snow, while Zanskar received an average of three-four inches of snow. Kargil headquarters recorded approximately one-two cm of snowfall," added Sonam Lotus.

"In Leh, the weather has been cloudy since yesterday, but higher reaches like Khardung La and Chang La received one-two inches of snowfall. Due to the region's unique microclimate and topography, a distinct feature of Ladakh is that while Leh itself did not receive much snowfall, Phobrang village near Pangong Lake received a substantial 25-26 cm of snow, nearly eight feet. Snowfall is still ongoing there, which is a special phenomenon," said Sonam Lotus.

The forecast indicates that the weather will remain cloudy for the rest of the day. From December 29 to 31, there will be no significant snowfall except in Zojilla, Zanskar, and higher reaches.

"Due to the western disturbance, the primary cause is a low-pressure system in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India, which has led to moderate to heavy rainfall in several places, including Delhi. In Jammu and Kashmir, both rainfall and snowfall have occurred. In Ladakh, the temperature will remain below freezing throughout the day," added Sonam Lotus.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SNOWFALL IN KARGILDRASS AND ZOJILAWEATHER IN LEH AND LADAKHLEH WEATHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.