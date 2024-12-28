Leh Weather Remains Cloudy, While Kargil Receives Snowfall

Leh: The weather in Leh remains cloudy, while higher reaches of the region have received snowfall. Several areas of Kargil, including Zojilla, Drass, and the Zanskar region, are also experiencing snowfall.

Sonam Lotus, a weatherman, stated, "Yesterday, similar to the western Himalayan region (including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), Ladakh also received snowfall after the afternoon, especially in Kargil at Zojilla, where two-feet of snow has accumulated and snowfall is still continuing."

"Similarly, Drass received around six inches of snow, while Zanskar received an average of three-four inches of snow. Kargil headquarters recorded approximately one-two cm of snowfall," added Sonam Lotus.

"In Leh, the weather has been cloudy since yesterday, but higher reaches like Khardung La and Chang La received one-two inches of snowfall. Due to the region's unique microclimate and topography, a distinct feature of Ladakh is that while Leh itself did not receive much snowfall, Phobrang village near Pangong Lake received a substantial 25-26 cm of snow, nearly eight feet. Snowfall is still ongoing there, which is a special phenomenon," said Sonam Lotus.

The forecast indicates that the weather will remain cloudy for the rest of the day. From December 29 to 31, there will be no significant snowfall except in Zojilla, Zanskar, and higher reaches.

"Due to the western disturbance, the primary cause is a low-pressure system in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India, which has led to moderate to heavy rainfall in several places, including Delhi. In Jammu and Kashmir, both rainfall and snowfall have occurred. In Ladakh, the temperature will remain below freezing throughout the day," added Sonam Lotus.