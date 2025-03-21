Leh Forest Division Celebrates Intl Day of Forests, Highlights Significance Of Biodiversity, Ecological Balance

Leh: The Leh Forest Division celebrated International Day of Forests today in Leh, highlighting this year’s theme, forests and food security. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the vital role forests play in sustaining biodiversity, food security, and ecological balance.

During the event, Sajjad Hussain Mufti, Chief Conservator of Forests, Ladakh, along with Feroz Ahmad Chaket, Divisional Forest Officer, Leh, planted Goji berry and an evergreen tree at Gupuks Poplar Nursery.

The Forest Department informed that 7,000 Goji berry plants (Lycium barbarum) will be planted at the preservation plot in Gupuks. Additionally, a high-tech polycarbonate greenhouse was inaugurated at the nursery. This facility will be used for the artificial regeneration of Juniper plants, a crucial step toward preserving Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and promoting native plant conservation.

CCF Sajjad Hussain Mufti said, “This day holds greater significance for the Himalayan region, as it marks the ideal time for plantation, unlike in the plains where plantations begin with the monsoon. In Ladakh, plantations and their survival pose significant challenges. Despite this, the Forest Department has set a target to plant 3 lakh saplings in the Leh Forest Division, while the Kargil Forest Division has its own plantation goals. We have nearly achieved our target, and our endeavour is to expand Ladakh’s green cover to meet the region’s needs for survival, fodder, firewood, timber, and wildlife conservation”.

He continued, “Under various schemes, the Forest Department has established a network of plantations and nurseries, and we are optimistic about achieving our target this year. Additionally, in both districts, we have launched an extensive Juniper propagation program since Juniper is an indigenous plant of Ladakh. Natural Juniper patches have degraded in some areas, and to restore them, we have initiated Project Juniper, under which Juniper saplings have been planted on monastery lands. Furthermore, we have fenced off natural Juniper patches to protect them”.

“In our polycarbonate greenhouses, we are preparing new stocks of Juniper saplings for future plantations. We have declared Juniper as the tree of Ladakh and are conserving it through two approaches: in-situ conservation and ex-situ conservation. There are good Juniper patches in the Aryan Valley (Dha-Hanu) and Kargil, where we have fenced the areas under CAMPA to prevent bio-interference, allowing natural regeneration. Juniper holds immense social, cultural, and religious significance in Ladakh, which is why we are prioritizing its conservation and propagation,” added Sajjad Hussain Mufti.

DFO Feroz Ahmad Chaket said, “When forests survive, food grains thrive. For better protection and conservation of forests, we must safeguard them from both biotic and abiotic factors. In Ladakh, plantation efforts face multiple challenges, particularly water scarcity, but the Forest Department is working to overcome these hurdles by utilizing renewable sources of energy. We should develop the habit of planting trees and protecting them from all forms of interference. Since we cannot go against nature, we must work within our limited resources and focus on sustainable plantation efforts. Juniper, which holds great religious significance, must be conserved and preserved. In addition to in-situ conservation, we must explore ex-situ conservation techniques to ensure its multiplication and long-term survival.”

Stanzin Thosam, Site Supervisor and Engineer, said, “A high-tech polycarbonate greenhouse was inaugurated today. It operates through a temperature sensor and automated programming. During summer, the exhaust fan and windows open automatically, while in winter, it generates heat using heat bulbs to maintain optimal conditions for plant growth.”

The event also featured the release of several journals, including the Plantation Journal, Nursery Journal (Form 26), and the Forest Guard Book.

The Forest Range Officers of Leh, Nyoma, and Nubra, along with their field staff, were present at the event.