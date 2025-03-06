Ladakh: Leh Court Sets Precedent With First-Ever Conviction in POCSO Case

Leh: In a landmark verdict in a POCSO case, after five years of trial, the District and Sessions Court, Leh, on Thursday sentenced a man to 12 years of imprisonment for sodomizing a minor in Ladakh.

The accused sexually assaulted a minor boy at the cremation ground near the Mahabodhi Choglamsar area on October 23, 2019. This is the first case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Leh district.

An FIR (143/2019) was registered under Sections 377 and 367 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Sections 5(m)/6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Children from Sexual Violence (JKPOCSV) Act, 2018, at Police Station Leh.

The case was prosecuted by Nawang Nurbu, Assistant Public Prosecutor at the District and Sessions Court, Leh. Senior Advocate Mustaq Ahmad Dar from the High Court of J&K, Srinagar, and Advocate Tassaduq Hussain Abidi represented the accused.

On Thursday, the Principal Sessions Judge, Manoj Parihar, convicted the accused, Muzzafar Ali, son of Ghulam Abbas, a resident of Chushot Yokma. He was sentenced to 12 years of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Section 5(m)/6 of the JKPOCSO Act. Additionally, he received a five-year sentence with a Rs 2,000 fine under Section 367 of the RPC. Both sentences will run concurrently.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will serve an additional four months of simple imprisonment. If the fine is recovered, it will be awarded to the victim as compensation.

The court also noted that the period already served by the accused would be deducted from the total sentence. Furthermore, an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh has already been released to the victim for the mental, physical, and psychological trauma suffered by him and his family. The Court has recommended that the Member Secretary of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority provide an additional compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.