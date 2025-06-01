ETV Bharat / state

Leh Court Sentences Himachal Man To 12 Years For Possessing 8kg Of Charas
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan


Leh: In a major breakthrough in one of the biggest Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in the region, Manoj Parihar, Principal Sessions Judge (Special Judge) Leh, on Saturday convicted Dhoni Chand, son of Chittar Dev, resident of Ching Grain in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh, for possession of 8kg and 190gms of Charas.

The conviction follows a strong prosecution led by Nawang Nurbu, Assistant Public Prosecutor Leh. As per the case details, the accused was intercepted by police, led by then SHO Inspector Stanzin Dorjey, based on specific and reliable input while he was travelling in a Bolero vehicle from Manali towards Leh. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of contraband.

Judge Manoj Parihar sentenced the accused to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1 lakh. In case of default in payment, the convict will have to serve an additional six months in prison.

