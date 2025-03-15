Leh Congress Backs Demand For Repeal Of Bodh Gaya Temple Act, Buddhist Control Over Mahabodhi Temple

Leh: The District Congress Committee here in Ladakh has expressed strong support for the hundreds of Buddhist monks and followers who launched an indefinite relay hunger strike last month, demanding the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the party leaders also supported the transfer of the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple’s management to the Buddhist community. This comes after a day-long hunger strike organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association in Leh on March 4.

Smanla Dorje Nurboo, Councillor of Saspol, LAHDC, Leh, said he shared the party’s concerns during their visit to Bodh Gaya and interaction with the protesters.

“The situation has become critical, and the protest was facing challenges due to low participation in the summer months as pilgrims return home,” he said and called for support from political and religious leaders to ensure sustained support for the protest.

While criticising Union Minister Kiran Rijiju’s response to the issue, Dorje said, “He did not take responsibility for the matter, dismissing it as a court issue, despite it being a legislative matter related to a Supreme Court order.”

Tundup Nurboo, Councillor of Phyang, said the situation in Bodh Gaya is part of a concerted effort to marginalise Buddhists in Ladakh.

“We are trying to convey the message to both the people and the administration that the situation in Bodh Gaya concerning the BTMC Act is similar to what the government has been trying to create in Ladakh for Buddhists over the past five to six years,” he said.

Citing the recent government actions, including the construction of multiple temples in the region and the inclusion of religious acts like the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, as signs of an attempt to undermine Buddhist culture.

“A few years ago, we raised this concern with the administration and also brought it up in the General Council Meeting. We specifically questioned the relevance of the Mata Vaishno Devi University Act in Ladakh—are they planning to establish a school or a university here? The government responded that they had no answer to this,” Nubroo said.

Background of Protest

For Buddhists all around, the Mahabodhi Temple holds major significance, hence there is a demand that its administration must be given to the Buddhist community. However, under the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949, the committee's head is the Hindu District Magistrate, which enhanced the demand for the immediate need of the Act's repeal and re-enactment to guarantee Buddhist control.