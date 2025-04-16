Leh: CEC Reviews Formulation, Progress Of District Capex Budget 2024–25

Leh: The General Council Meeting of LAHDC Leh was held on April 15 under the chairmanship of Chairman/CEC Tashi Gyalson here. The meeting aimed to review the physical and financial progress under the District Capex Budget 2024–25 and to discuss the proposed formulation of the budget for 2025–26.

District Collector/CEO LAHDC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, presented an overview of the District Capex Budget 2024–25. The House discussed and reviewed the updates and progress of the budget allocations to various departments, including the Public Works Department, Rural Development Department, PHE, I&FC, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Wildlife, Tourism, Education, Employment, Power, Health, Cooperatives, Information, ITI, CAPD, Culture, NFB, Labour Welfare Department, Industries, and others.

Sukhadeve appreciated the efforts of all departments, the Council, the CEC, Executive Councillors, and the CPO for their collective hard work in achieving a high rate of implementation under the District Capex Budget. It was informed that a total allocation of ₹344.00 crore was made under the District Capex Budget 2024–25, out of which ₹342.30 crore was utilised by the end of March 2025, reflecting a utilisation rate of 99.51%.

A total of 376 works were completed across sectors during the fiscal. The House also deliberated on the proposed District Capex Budget for 2025–26, with a capital expenditure outlay of Rs. 255.00 crores. The focus areas include infrastructure development, construction of buildings, procurement of machinery and ICT equipment, and heritage asset upgradation.

Under the Councillor Constituency Development Allocation (CCDA), Rs. 150.00 lakhs per Councillor has been proposed for the year. During the question hour, Councillors raised various issues including organic farming, fertilizer dependency, horticulture, the implementation of the JJM scheme, dog menace, unemployment, recruitment to gazetted posts, and several other public concerns. Councillors sought responses from the concerned district officers, with remarks from Executive Councillors holding the respective portfolios.

CEC Tashi Gyalson also acknowledged the concerns and stated that necessary directions would be issued to hold follow-up meetings on the raised issues. He further underlined the need to strengthen waste management systems, ensure accountability in third-party inspections on the JJM scheme and collectively work on solutions for groundwater contamination. LoP and Councillor Tsering Namgyal expressed concern over the reduction in this year’s Capex Budget and called for early recruitment to gazetted posts. Councillor Thinles Nurbu also raised the demand for immediate recruitment to gazetted posts.

Nominated Councillor Dr. Yangchan Dolma urged for 33% reservation for women in the upcoming elections. Three resolutions, including Budget cut-off, Gazetted recruitment and 33% women reservation in Hill Councils election were thoroughly discussed and unanimously passed by the House.

In his concluding remarks, CEC Tashi Gyalson appreciated the House, including Executive Councillors, Councillors, and all the District officers led by DC/CEO LAHDC Leh for actively participating and successfully conducting the day-long General Council Review Meeting.