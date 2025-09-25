Ladakh Clashes: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Authorities Impose Curfew In Leh, Detain 50 Overnight
Violence erupted in Leh with vehicles torched and the BJP office vandalised. Prohibitory orders are imposed as leaders condemn unrest.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
Srinagar: The death toll in deadly clashes over statehood in Ladakh rose to five as one more person succumbed to injuries, sources said on Thursday.
Authorities have detained 50 people overnight as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew in the violence-hit Leh, where, in addition to five fatalities, at least 80 others were injured during widespread clashes a day ago. The Ladakh administration claims "calm" has returned to Leh town.
Around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence, PTI reported, quoting a police official who said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence.
Officials said restrictions will remain in place to prevent further escalation, even as political leaders and activists urged dialogue with New Delhi to address growing resentment in the Himalayan region.
"Calm has returned to the region. There have been no incidents of violence since last evening," a senior Ladakh administration official said. "Prohibitions under Section 163 of BNSS remain in place in Leh, and assembly of five or more persons is banned," the official said.
The Union Home Ministry appealed to residents not to circulate old or provocative videos on social media, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions. "Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation in Ladakh was brought under control by 4 pm," the ministry said.
While calm prevailed in Leh on Thursday, residents said uncertainty continues. Police and paramilitary personnel remain deployed in large numbers, and gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited.
Officials said dialogue with stakeholders would continue, but activists expressed scepticism about New Delhi’s willingness to move quickly. “The ball is in the Centre’s court now,” said Sajjad Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). “The people of Ladakh have been patient for too long.”
The calm followed some of the worst unrest since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019. On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators marched through Leh in support of a hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. The protests spiralled into violence when some groups attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, pelted stones at police and torched vehicles, including a police truck.
According to officials, a mob stormed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) complex, setting parts of it ablaze before being repelled by security forces. Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel used tear gas to disperse protesters as the clashes intensified. By evening, four people were confirmed dead and at least 50 were injured, including 22 security forces personnel.
The violence marked a sharp break from a movement that had largely remained peaceful. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign for statehood, had been on a 15-day hunger strike before ending his fast Wednesday evening following the clashes.
“Our movement has always been peaceful … I urge the youth to reject violence, it goes against everything we’ve worked for over the past five years,” Wangchuk said in a video message posted on X.
Wangchuk said the anger stemmed from the government's silence. "We've walked from Leh to Delhi, we've fasted, we've submitted memoranda, but there has been no response,” he said. He appealed to the authorities to open dialogue and to young people to return to non-violent methods.
District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk said provocative statements and social media activity had fueled Wednesday's unrest. “In the aftermath of the hunger strike, several individuals began circulating voice messages on WhatsApp groups, asking people to gather at NDS memorial park,” Donk said. When protesters moved from there toward the LAHDC office, police tried to block them, but some forced their way inside and set fire to parts of the building, he added.
In response, the administration extended prohibitory orders across Leh. The restrictions bar rallies, marches, and any gathering of more than five people without prior approval. Loudspeakers and public statements deemed a threat to peace have also been prohibited. Officials said the curbs are intended to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta also condemned the violence and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. In a video message, he said the clashes were “against Ladakh’s traditions” and called for accountability. Gupta said New Delhi had already agreed to begin dialogue on the demands, and accused “certain groups” of trying to create chaos.
“Our priority is to safeguard the future of youth, including their education, jobs and tourism,” he said. “Attempts to ruin livelihoods or records will not be tolerated,” Gupta said police and paramilitary forces had come under attack and that a temporary curfew had been necessary to restore order.
The violence also overshadowed Ladakh’s biggest cultural event, forcing authorities to cancel the closing ceremony of the annual Ladakh Festival. The event, which draws local artists, cultural troupes and tourists, was to be attended by the lieutenant governor. “The administration regrets the inconvenience caused to local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and residents,” the Department of Information and Public Relations said.
The unrest drew sharp political reactions. Kargili said Ladakh, once a model of peace, had been driven to frustration by what he called the government’s “failed Union Territory experiment.” He said the onus was on New Delhi to resume talks and meet the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.
Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Thupstan Tswang said the sacrifices of those killed “would not be allowed to go in vain.” He reiterated that Ladakh’s demands had been pursued within the framework of the Constitution and warned that the region’s sensitive border location made it essential to avoid further instability. “We know there are two enemies on our borders, and they can take advantage of such situations,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the unrest should be an eye-opener for New Delhi. “Ladakh wasn't even promised statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 and now feel betrayed and angry,” Omar wrote on X. “Now try to imagine how betrayed and disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled, even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully and responsibly.”
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric in Kashmir, in a post on X on Thursday, said he was saddened by the loss of lives and hoped promises made to people of Ladakh are honoured.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious human life in Ladakh protests. The aftershocks of the unilateral decision of dismemberment and downgrading of the state of J&K, and the unkept promises made to its people thereafter, are bearing these unfortunate consequences. Hope promises made to people of Ladakh are honoured and lives saved," Mirwaiz said.
