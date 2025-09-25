ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Clashes: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Authorities Impose Curfew In Leh, Detain 50 Overnight

Srinagar: The death toll in deadly clashes over statehood in Ladakh rose to five as one more person succumbed to injuries, sources said on Thursday.

Authorities have detained 50 people overnight as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew in the violence-hit Leh, where, in addition to five fatalities, at least 80 others were injured during widespread clashes a day ago. The Ladakh administration claims "calm" has returned to Leh town.

Ladakh Clashes: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Authorities Impose Curfew In Leh, Detain 50 Overnight (ANI)

Around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence, PTI reported, quoting a police official who said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence.

Officials said restrictions will remain in place to prevent further escalation, even as political leaders and activists urged dialogue with New Delhi to address growing resentment in the Himalayan region.

"Calm has returned to the region. There have been no incidents of violence since last evening," a senior Ladakh administration official said. "Prohibitions under Section 163 of BNSS remain in place in Leh, and assembly of five or more persons is banned," the official said.

The Union Home Ministry appealed to residents not to circulate old or provocative videos on social media, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions. "Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation in Ladakh was brought under control by 4 pm," the ministry said.

While calm prevailed in Leh on Thursday, residents said uncertainty continues. Police and paramilitary personnel remain deployed in large numbers, and gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited.

Officials said dialogue with stakeholders would continue, but activists expressed scepticism about New Delhi’s willingness to move quickly. “The ball is in the Centre’s court now,” said Sajjad Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). “The people of Ladakh have been patient for too long.”

The calm followed some of the worst unrest since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019. On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators marched through Leh in support of a hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. The protests spiralled into violence when some groups attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, pelted stones at police and torched vehicles, including a police truck.

According to officials, a mob stormed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) complex, setting parts of it ablaze before being repelled by security forces. Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel used tear gas to disperse protesters as the clashes intensified. By evening, four people were confirmed dead and at least 50 were injured, including 22 security forces personnel.

The violence marked a sharp break from a movement that had largely remained peaceful. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign for statehood, had been on a 15-day hunger strike before ending his fast Wednesday evening following the clashes.