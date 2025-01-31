ETV Bharat / state

Legislators Not To Ask Questions On Security In JK Assembly

Srinagar: Legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will not be allowed to raise discussions on matters related to security and public order and All India Services, according to the draft rules prepared ahead of the first budget session.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from March 3. This is the maiden budget of the elected government of Union Territory after seven years of direct central government rule.

The move, seen as part of a broader change ushered by the J&K Reorganisation Act followed by business rules amendments last year allowing more powers to the LG, effectively narrows the scope of legislative debates.

The rules were necessitated as Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019 with J&K Reorganisation Act ushering in new rules.

Subsequently, the Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather constituted a 9-member committee to finalise the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly last month.

The panel comprising four members from NC including the Speaker, two from BJP and one each from Congress, CPI(M) and independent legislator has been formed under Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by the speaker.

It was learnt that the draft rules have been readied and circulated among the committee members with a meeting scheduled on February 4.

The meeting to be held in the Jammu Assembly secretariat will decide about implementation of the rules for guiding the proceedings of the House.