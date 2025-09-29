ETV Bharat / state

'Legal Fetters Become Necessary': High Court Rejects Bail Of Jammu Kashmir Man On Health Grounds In Terror Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an appeal of a resident of north Kashmir's Sopore, seeking two months' interim bail on humanitarian grounds. While ruling that the plea was based on a "false ground", the court upheld the NIA Court's decision, emphasizing that individual liberty must be balanced against the larger interests of the State, especially in cases involving terrorism.

The NIA Court on December 9, 2024 had rejected the application of 32-year-old Feroz Ahmad Dar (appellant), who is serving a life sentence and faces additional terror-related charges stemming from a 2019 incident inside Central Jail Srinagar.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Sindhu Sharma noted: "In a democratic country like ours, governed by the rule of law, the personal liberty of an individual is of utmost importance, however, the legal fetters, at times, become necessary keeping in view the larger interest of the society."

The appellant who is already lodged in the Central Jail, Srinagar, after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2013 murder case (FIR No. 48/2013), sought interim bail based on his mother's acute ailment. He claimed his mother was suffering from severe depression and suicidal thoughts, and that he was the only male member available to facilitate her medical examination by a specialist.

On examining the record, the judges pointed out that Dar had misled the Special Court on the claim that he was the only male family member available to attend to his mother. The authorities found that his father, brother and sisters were present at home.

"The accused has a brother who can look after the mother and also further observed that Section 43-D of the UA(P) Act prohibits the granting of bail, unless the Court is satisfied that there is no prima facie case against the accused."

The bench noted in its findings: "In view of the above countervailing factual aspects of the matter, the only unerring conclusion which can be arrived is that the plea of the Appellant before the Special Court that he is required at home for the treatment of his mother has been falsified on inquiry being made by the Special Court."