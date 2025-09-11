Left Parties Reveal Official Seat Demands For Bihar Assembly Polls, Assert For A Better Deal
The left parties -- CPIML, CPI and CPM -- have sensed their increasing strength and assessed the accompanying opportunity in the forthcoming Assembly polls.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 11, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST
Patna: While the leading parties of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are holding the cards related to seat-sharing in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls close to their chest, the Left parties have no qualms about showing their hands.
The three major Left parties – CPIML, CPI, and CPM – which are a part of INDIA (also alternatively known as the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in Bihar), have together demanded 75 seats to contest in the 243-member House.
They are highlighting their widespread reach across the state, especially among the poor and the deprived sections of society, to justify their demands, and are stressing on their ability to transfer their votes to the allies with the help of their cadres.
The continuous presence of workers and supporters in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state has also perked up their demand for a better deal in seat allocation in the coming elections. Apart from the Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) are also a part of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.
Taking the lead among the Left parties is CPIML, which has officially demanded 40 seats to contest. It had contested 19 seats in the 2020 Bihar polls and won 12, with a strike rate that was far better than all other alliance partners.
The CPI has demanded 24 seats this time, a sharp increase over the six seats it contested last time and won two. The CPM has sought 11 seats in the coming polls. It had fought on four seats in the previous Assembly election and bagged two of them.
“We have submitted a list of 40 seats to the alliance coordinator and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. We had very few seats to contest last time, and they were limited to just nine out of 38 districts in the state. We did not get to contest even a single seat in several districts, including Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Gaya, where we have a considerable influence,” CPIML state secretary Kunal (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat.
'If Mahagathbandhan Is Serious, It Needs To Consider Our Demands'
Asserting that CPIML was important for the overall success of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, Kunal pointed out that the party’s presence ensured a better social equation in favour of the alliance by representing the most deprived section of the society.
"Our presence tends to level the contradictions in the social base of the alliance, in which neo-rich and feudal elements are also present, by representing the poorest and most downtrodden sections of the society and assuring them that their voices would be heard. If the Mahagathbandhan is serious about government formation, it needs to consider our demands,” Kunal added.
The CPIML leader pointed out how the alliance benefited from its presence in the Shahabad region and Aurangabad in the previous Assembly election. He also revealed that the alliance was now warming up to seat distribution as the partners were busy in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra.
The CPI, which is in its centenary year, is seeking 24 seats by claiming its statewide reach and asserting that it was given a raw deal in 2020. It has ensured that the constituencies in the list do not clash with the demands of any other Left party.
“We are a force to reckon with in Bihar. Our power is not hidden. We have a wide base of voters. We want seat allotment as per the strength of parties. The constituencies given to us to contest in the previous Assembly poll were not according to our capability and remarkable history in the state,” CPI national secretary Girish Chandra Sharma said on the sidelines of the ongoing five-day party conference in Patna.
Sharma asserted that his party expected more seats to contest in the coming Assembly polls in comparison to the previous one, and was already preparing to contest two dozen seats. He added that the other partners in the alliance have also realised that the CPI should get more seats to contest.
CPI general secretary D Raja, who participated in the inauguration of the conference, has also pointed out that the seat distribution for the Bihar polls should be reasonable.
Vote Share Of Communist Parties In Bihar
The CPIML had a vote share of 3.16 per cent in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, while that of the CPI was just 0.83 per cent. The CPM’s vote percentage was 0.65 per cent.
However, this does not provide a true picture as the vote share percentage of the parties depends on the number of seats they contest, along with the votes they bag. The three Left parties contested just 29 seats in the 2020 polls, which was just a fraction of the 243-member House.
The CPI used to be the second largest party in Bihar till the rise of Lalu Prasad (then a part of the Janata Dal and now RJD chief) and his caste-based (Mandal) politics in 1990. It had a strong presence across Bihar with thousands of dedicated cadres in every district of the state.
It lost its edge after teaming up with Lalu in the 1990s. The RJD leader split it – a rare occurrence for any Left party in the country. The CPI has been struggling to regain its lost ground since then.
The CPIML, which has a long history of underground, as well as over-the-ground struggle since the 1970s, has also developed a strong base in several districts in western, central and southern parts of Bihar.
Apart from having labourers, agricultural workers, extremely backward castes (EBCs), and the Dalits in its fold, the CPIML has also focused on expanding its base and changing with the times to incorporate the various groups of contractual workers employed in the government, as well as, private sectors. This has led to improvement in its electoral performance over the past couple of elections.
The CPM was fast spreading its roots in the state in the 1980s and 1990s, aided by the fact that it was the ruling party in neighbouring West Bengal. But its expansion also halted with the rise of Lalu and caste-based politics.
CPM leader Ajit Sarkar, who represented the Purnea Assembly constituency four times between 1980 and 1998, was gunned down along with his driver and another party worker in June 1998, accelerating the slide of the party.
The rise of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar and his coming to power in Bihar in 2005, riding atop the ‘social engineering’ with which he EBCs, Dalits, sections of the other backward classes (OBCs), and the general category castes, also hindered the Left parties from bouncing back.
The CPIML, CPI, CPM, All India Forward Bloc, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), and Revolutionary Socialist Party had formed a Left Front during the 2015 Bihar polls. However, it did not cut much ice with the voters. Only the CPIML managed to win three seats, while all other allies scored a duck.
Importance Of The Left In Bihar
Despite taking a beating for over 30 years, the Left parties survived, and have shown signs of regaining their strength in the present socio-economic-legal conditions in which the workers, labourers, small peasants and contractual employees often face an uncertain future and exploitation.
“The Communist parties in Bihar may not be in a position of having the winning votes or forming the government on their own, but a large chunk of the poor and deprived people are still with them. They have consolidated the downtrodden by talking about their rights and livelihoods,” D.M. Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, told ETV Bharat.
Diwakar pointed out that the appeal of the Left parties has become more relevant in the present situation in which politics is primarily based on caste, religion, or region.
“The various Communist parties are still ideologically driven and have hardworking cadres despite having shrunk in size. Their strike rate has not been bad vis-à-vis their other allies. Their dedicated supporters and workers ensure transfer of votes to the allies. However, they should ensure that the votes of the allies are also transferred to them in the polls,” Diwakar added.
Patna University professor and social activist N.K. Chaudhary pointed out that the Left parties, due to their stand on secularism and equality, have always aided the Mahagathbandhan in the polls and have proved to be helpful in several pockets across the state, despite the erosion of their ‘support base’.
“They have the ideology and support of the labourers and the deprived sections of the society. They have the ability to consolidate anti-Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) votes. They are important for the Opposition alliance, and the alliance is also important for them to help convert their votes to victory,” Chaudhary added.
Meanwhile, the CPIML, CPI and CPM have sensed their increasing strength and assessed the accompanying opportunity in the forthcoming Assembly poll that is expected to be held in November. They are determined to bargain hard with the RJD, which is overseeing seat distribution in the alliance.
But at the same time, they have repeatedly made it clear that they will contest the state elections as a part of the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan. Sources in the alliance have indicated that the Left could be given around 35 to 40 seats to contest this time, a bit more than the 29 they got last time.
Read More