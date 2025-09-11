ETV Bharat / state

Left Parties Reveal Official Seat Demands For Bihar Assembly Polls, Assert For A Better Deal

Patna: While the leading parties of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are holding the cards related to seat-sharing in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls close to their chest, the Left parties have no qualms about showing their hands.

The three major Left parties – CPIML, CPI, and CPM – which are a part of INDIA (also alternatively known as the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in Bihar), have together demanded 75 seats to contest in the 243-member House.

They are highlighting their widespread reach across the state, especially among the poor and the deprived sections of society, to justify their demands, and are stressing on their ability to transfer their votes to the allies with the help of their cadres.

The continuous presence of workers and supporters in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state has also perked up their demand for a better deal in seat allocation in the coming elections. Apart from the Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) are also a part of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

Grand alliance leaders during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna | File photo (ANI)

Taking the lead among the Left parties is CPIML, which has officially demanded 40 seats to contest. It had contested 19 seats in the 2020 Bihar polls and won 12, with a strike rate that was far better than all other alliance partners.

The CPI has demanded 24 seats this time, a sharp increase over the six seats it contested last time and won two. The CPM has sought 11 seats in the coming polls. It had fought on four seats in the previous Assembly election and bagged two of them.

“We have submitted a list of 40 seats to the alliance coordinator and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. We had very few seats to contest last time, and they were limited to just nine out of 38 districts in the state. We did not get to contest even a single seat in several districts, including Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Gaya, where we have a considerable influence,” CPIML state secretary Kunal (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat.

'If Mahagathbandhan Is Serious, It Needs To Consider Our Demands'

Asserting that CPIML was important for the overall success of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, Kunal pointed out that the party’s presence ensured a better social equation in favour of the alliance by representing the most deprived section of the society.

"Our presence tends to level the contradictions in the social base of the alliance, in which neo-rich and feudal elements are also present, by representing the poorest and most downtrodden sections of the society and assuring them that their voices would be heard. If the Mahagathbandhan is serious about government formation, it needs to consider our demands,” Kunal added.

The CPIML leader pointed out how the alliance benefited from its presence in the Shahabad region and Aurangabad in the previous Assembly election. He also revealed that the alliance was now warming up to seat distribution as the partners were busy in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with Congress Bihar incharge Krisna Allawaru and others during the grand alliance meeting, in Patna | File photo (ANI)

The CPI, which is in its centenary year, is seeking 24 seats by claiming its statewide reach and asserting that it was given a raw deal in 2020. It has ensured that the constituencies in the list do not clash with the demands of any other Left party.

“We are a force to reckon with in Bihar. Our power is not hidden. We have a wide base of voters. We want seat allotment as per the strength of parties. The constituencies given to us to contest in the previous Assembly poll were not according to our capability and remarkable history in the state,” CPI national secretary Girish Chandra Sharma said on the sidelines of the ongoing five-day party conference in Patna.

Sharma asserted that his party expected more seats to contest in the coming Assembly polls in comparison to the previous one, and was already preparing to contest two dozen seats. He added that the other partners in the alliance have also realised that the CPI should get more seats to contest.

CPI general secretary D Raja, who participated in the inauguration of the conference, has also pointed out that the seat distribution for the Bihar polls should be reasonable.

Vote Share Of Communist Parties In Bihar