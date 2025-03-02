Left, Liberals Biggest Danger To Hindus: Himanta

Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that the Left and the liberals are the biggest danger to Hindus. Maintaining that Muslims or Christians are never a threat to the Hindus, he claimed that those weakening the Hindus are within their own society.

"I believe that the Left and the liberals are the biggest danger to the Hindus," Sarma said while addressing an award ceremony conducted by a private organisation here. "The weakening of Hindus in West Bengal was inherited by Mamata Banerjee from the Left and the liberals," the Assam chief minister said.

Sarma said that one must remember that India's civilisation is over 5,000 years old and it did not begin with the Independence of the country in 1947. India is a "naturally secular nation" and no one needs to teach it the qualities of tolerance and brotherhood, Sarma said in his address, the video of which was shared by him on his X handle.

"If Rahul Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee think that Hindus will cease to exist, they should know that the Hindus will always remain," he said. "In Assam, the percentage of Hindus has gone down to 58 per cent, while in West Bengal, the percentage of the community may be around 65 per cent," Sarma claimed. He asserted that the Hindu civilisation will continue to remain and flourish.

Sarma said that under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi, India has been flourishing in all fields. "The Ram temple was built after 500 years... time has come for the (existing) Wakf law to go," he said.

Stating that triple talaq has already been abolished, he said, "The signs of Uniform Civil Code coming in the country are also being seen." He claimed that the resurgence of India began after Modi came to power, with the country advancing in all fields from economy, finance to science.

Sarma said that after Independence, Pakistan became an Islamic republic, but India went on to be a secular country as its thousands of years old civilisation has lived in such a manner all along. "Several civilisations have come and gone, but the Hindu civilisation has remained intact," he said.

"I am in Kolkata at the Vivekananda Sewa Samman 2025, an effort that recognises the teachings and ideals of Swami Ji," Sarma wrote along with the video in the social media post.