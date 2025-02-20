ETV Bharat / state

Left Home For Job, Kashmir Youth Dies In Saudi Arabia; Family Devastated

Srinagar: A 25-year-old Kashmiri youth studying in Saudi Arabia has died in the Abha region of the Kingdom under suspected circumstances with the J&K Students Association urging the External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the return of the mortal remains to the bereaved family.

In an official communication to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the association said that Khalid Saifullah Malik, a 25-year-old resident of Pallpora, Dailgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag had traveled to Saudi Arabia nearly two months ago for employment at a rehabilitation center.

On February 19, 2025, his family received the devastating news of his untimely demise, leaving them in deep anguish, the association said. The cause of death remains unknown so far, further adding to the family’s distress as per the statement.

The association has emphasized that the grieving family requires immediate assistance in bringing back the young student’s mortal remains so that they can perform his last rites.