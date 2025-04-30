ETV Bharat / state

‘Leave India’: Pawan Kalyan Slams Congress Leaders For ‘Showing Allegiance To Pakistan’

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has slammed the Congress Party over the comments by some of its leaders on Pakistan.

This comes following a controversy after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 that killed 27 persons, mostly tourists, prompting tough diplomatic and political measures by India.

Emphasising the need for unity across the country in the fight against terrorism, Kalyan alleged that some Congress leaders “show allegiance to Pakistan while living in India”.

“Some leaders are declaring love for Pakistan on television. You cannot live in India and love Pakistan. If you love Pakistan so much, leave India,” the actor-politician said at an event on Tuesday. “When India is under attack, you cannot stand in support of Pakistan,” he added.

During the event, Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a Jana Sena activist among the Pahalgam attack victims.