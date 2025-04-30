‘Leave India’: Pawan Kalyan Slams Congress Leaders For ‘Showing Allegiance To Pakistan’

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has slammed the Congress Party over the comments by some of its leaders on Pakistan.
This comes following a controversy after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 that killed 27 persons, mostly tourists, prompting tough diplomatic and political measures by India.
Emphasising the need for unity across the country in the fight against terrorism, Kalyan alleged that some Congress leaders “show allegiance to Pakistan while living in India”.
“Some leaders are declaring love for Pakistan on television. You cannot live in India and love Pakistan. If you love Pakistan so much, leave India,” the actor-politician said at an event on Tuesday. “When India is under attack, you cannot stand in support of Pakistan,” he added.
#WATCH | Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan says, " a few people are expressing affection for pakistan while living in india. if they truly love pakistan, they should leave india and go there. why is there so much affection for pakistan? if you genuinely… pic.twitter.com/iLPHXzhU2P— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025
During the event, Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a Jana Sena activist among the Pahalgam attack victims.
Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Saifuddin Soz, triggered controversy after their alleged pro-Pakistan comments.
“If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue,” Soz had told ANI. He also urged India not to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold.
Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said there was no need to wage a war against Pakistan. “Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war,” he said.
Amid the political row, the Congress distanced itself from their comments and reiterated that it stands with the government in whatever action they deem fit against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.
Following the Pahalgam killings, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), besides a host of diplomatic and other non-military measures, shutting the Attari border and revoking visas of Pakistan nationals in India.
In response, Pakistan threatened to suspend all agreements between the two countries, including the Simla Agreement of 1972, which validates the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Also Read