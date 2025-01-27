ETV Bharat / state

Leading Firm Enters Jammu And Kashmir Market, Acquires 60 Percent Stake In Local Cement Company

Srinagar: A top building material firm has forayed into Kashmir by acquiring a major stake in a local company, allowing it to tap the market in the Valley.

The JK Cement Limited announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Kashmir based Saifco Cements Private Limited valued at Rs 290 Crores.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions, will allow JK Cement to acquire a 60 percent stake in Saifco Cements at a value of Rs 174 Crore.

The acquisition, it said, marks a strategic step in expanding JK Cement’s presence in one of the fastest growing regions of the country and furthering its footprint in northern India.

The move, according to the private firm, is aligned with the Government’s focus on boosting infrastructural growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Saifco Cements brings strong manufacturing capabilities and an impressive presence in the Jammu & Kashmir market, which will scale up to meet the business plan objectives for JK Cement over the next few years,” it said.

Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd said THE acquisition is a significant step in accelerating JK Cement’s growth journey.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless and successful integration of our businesses, bringing together our combined expertise and experience. The state of J & K not only holds strategic importance but also has immense potential for infrastructural development and partnering with Saifco Cements is a step towards solidly cementing the goal to manufacture the best for our customers and nation,” he added.