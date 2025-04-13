Leadership Row In PMK: Ramadoss Declares Himself Party President, His Son Anbumani Counters

Villupuram: A major shift in the leadership of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has stirred political circles, with founder Dr S Ramadoss declaring himself as the new president of the party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In an announcement made to party executives on April 10 (Thursday), Ramadoss stated that he would now take full charge as party leader to guide the youth and implement key electoral strategies.

He also named Anbumani Ramadoss, his son and current party chief, as the working president of PMK. "I will now take on the responsibility of not only the founder but also the leader of the PMK. I am appointing Anbumani as the working president to help lead the party towards electoral victory," Ramadoss said. He said that the move was necessary to restructure the party and bring unity among its ranks ahead of the Assembly polls.

However, Anbumani Ramadoss on April 12, asserted that he continues to be the rightful leader of the party as per PMK's constitution. "According to party policy, only the general committee members can elect the PMK leader. I was elected with Dr Ramadoss' blessings in the May 28, 2022, general committee meeting in Chennai, and the Election Commission has also recognised my leadership," he said.

He also clarified that there is no confusion about his position and assured that he will continue to function as PMK president. "My focus remains on building a strong alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls under the guidance of Dr Ramadoss," Anbumani added.

This leadership tussle follows a public spat between the father-son duo during the party's general committee meeting in Puducherry on December 28, 2023.