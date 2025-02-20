ETV Bharat / state

Rahul On Two-Day Visit To Rae Bareli

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli this morning and was welcomed by state president Rai and other party members.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and supporters on his arrival in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and supporters on his arrival in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate in various programs and hold meetings with party office-bearers and workers in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Thursday. Gandhi arrived here this morning and was welcomed by state president Ajay Rai and other party members.

According to the itinerary released by district Congress president Pankaj Tiwari, Gandhi will interact with workers of the Bachhrawan assembly constituency. Following this, he will meet students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines at noon.

After that, the former Congress chief will participate in a women’s dialogue program at Sahkari Sangh Limited in Uttarpara at 1 pm. He will also unveil a statue and address a gathering at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College in Shankarpur, Jagatpur.

During his visit, surprise stops have been planned in Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies, Tiwari said. He will hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at a guest house.

TAGGED:

RAE BARELIRAHUL GANDHI VISIT TO RAE BARELICONGRESS PRESIDENT PANKAJ TIWARI

