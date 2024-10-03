Lead Singer Of Kerala Music Band Faints Due To Electric Shock At Kangra Valley Carnival Rehearsals

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Two singers of a Kerala-based music band were injured after they suffered a severe electric shock while rehearsing for their show at the Kangra Valley Carnival at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

The last night of the carnival was supposed to witness a performance by musician Satinder Sartaj and Kerala's famous Thaikkudam Bridge band. Ahead of this, artists of Thaikkudam Bridge band were rehearsing when the leader singer fainted on the floor and another got injured after suffering electric shock from a microphone. Following the incident, the performance of Thaikkudam Bridge band had to be cancelled.

Police station in-charge Narayan Singh said that before their performance, artists of Thaikkudam Bridge band were practising when suddenly two of them received an electric shock while holding the microphone. The lead singer of the band fainted on the spot and the other singer suffered minor injuries but his condition was stable, Singh said.

The fellow artists kicked off the microphone from the lead singer's hand and made him sit on a chair. The band members then called an ambulance but when it did not arrive after a long time, they hired a private vehicle and took the artists to the hospital. The cultural programme resumed after checking the equipment sometime later.

On information, ADC Saurabh Jassal along with local police station in-charge Narayan Singh reached the spot and ordered the stage operator to re-check the equipment. After which, performance of musician Satinder Sartaj was staged and other events including drone show and Kangra Darshan followed.